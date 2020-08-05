Zeke Miller, the Associated Press’s White House reporter, noted in a brief tweet that President Trump had called Black Lives Matter “a Marxist group” during a call into “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

Trump to Fox on Black Lives Matter: "It's a marxist group" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 5, 2020

Here’s video courtesy of the New York Post, which reports:

President Trump said Wednesday that Black Lives Matter is “a Marxist group that is not looking for good things for our country.” … Black Lives Matter is both a diverse social movement and the name of a national organization — whose leaders include co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who described herself and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists.”

The New York Post is correct in describing Black Lives Matter as two things: the national organization, and the kid who protests in the street carrying a Black Lives Matter sign made with poster board and markers, and who may or may not be a trained Marxist. It sure hasn’t stopped people like Mayor Bill de Blasio and just about every major sports franchise from fully embracing the organization, though.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich was available for a quick fact-check of the president:

I DARE HIM or any of his followers to give an actual definition of Marxism. — CorJH (@cor_jh) August 5, 2020

He can merely quote the BLM mission statement. — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) August 5, 2020

It’s not hard. Their tenets are on their website. Even Trump could get it with 30 seconds of briefing from his staff — David Spence (@SpenceTaxGeek) August 5, 2020

True story — Ol' Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) August 5, 2020

He's not wrong — Hill (@HBatakus) August 5, 2020

And by their OWN ADMISSION IN FRONT OF A CAMERA! — Kenneth Dolney (@KennethDolney) August 5, 2020

Self proclaimed too. Not like they're trying to hide it. — Nells (@Nells51) August 5, 2020

Don’t they admit that? — 🇺🇸 Barnyard Termite 🇺🇸 (@b_lighter) August 5, 2020

Several of its leaders have explicitly stated this. Like, they're not hiding it. It isn't a lie. They are explicitly stating that this is true. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) August 5, 2020

Which makes the fact that the soft coup, in a philosophical/political sense, that has been pulled off to have MLS and various other large corporations and governments to be explicitly endorsing this to be even more impressive. — Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) August 5, 2020

Have any of the corporations or organizations that have gotten in bed with Black Lives Matter actually read their platform?

No controversy there. — Todd Collett (@toddcollett) August 5, 2020

With efforts to undermine family values. — t j mack (@tjmcintyre51) August 5, 2020

He's right — rene (@ReneFisio) August 5, 2020

Why can people not understand that Black Lives Matter ≠ black lives matter? It’s not that hard — Dave Bergin (@DaveBerginUT) August 5, 2020

Black Lives DO Matter. BLM Organzation however IS a crooked corrupted Marxist political organization that doesn’t give 2 shits about peace, social justice, and lives of African Americans. They’re the real racists here and condone violence and acts of terrorism #facts — Stephen Martell (@LeHoleoftheAss) August 5, 2020

This is why BLM is not credible & no one should support BLM or anyone who does. — sjones6363 (@sjones6363) August 5, 2020

But who could disagree with a group called “Black Lives Matter”?

P.S. Trump also called out Antifa, which no Democrat could manage to do at Sen. Ted Cruz’s hearing Tuesday:

Trump also told “Fox & Friends” he disapproves of the role of Antifa, or so-called “anti-fascist,” activists who have clashed with authorities in Portland and other cities since Floyd’s death in May.

Fact-check: Also true.

