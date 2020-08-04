As Twitchy reported Monday, CNN media hall monitor Brian Stelter said all the media chatter about Joe Biden trying to skip out of the debates was “mostly a right-wing media tempest, fueled by hour after hour of Fox commentary.” Never mind that Stelter was presented with a collage of stories and opinion pieces about Biden skipping the debates from outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Herald, Newsweek, and … CNN.

That seems to be the trial balloon Democrats in the media are floating this week — would Biden look scared if he tried to worm out of the debates or could he be seen as a principled man who wouldn’t stoop to give President Trump the platform to lie.

Fox News’ Dana Perino went to Jill Biden for the definitive answer, and she said that yes, Joe will be there for the debates.

Maybe a little of both? During the Democratic primary debates, we recall Biden being the only one to trail off and then give up the remainder of his time, while all the other candidates had to be shouted down by the moderators.



