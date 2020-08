Townhall’s Guy Benson wondered Monday if all of the talk about whether Joe Biden should debate President Trump — and there’s been a lot of talk recently — is “just a media tempest.”

CNN media watchdog Brian Stelter weighed in, saying it was a right-wing media tempest and of course blamed Fox News for perpetuating it.

It is mostly a right-wing media tempest, fueled by hour after hour of Fox commentary (not reporting), far removed from campaign reality… https://t.co/nQd4b312vX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2020

Is CNN right-wing? Because one of its analysts, Joe Lockhart, just argued on CNN that Biden should refuse to waste his time debating because he’d just be spending his time correcting Trump’s lies.

Via @ReaganBattalion, it seems as though this notion wasn’t invented out of whole cloth by conservatives. It’s an idea that has been floated by left-leaning figures/outlets… pic.twitter.com/Ce4s8cnPhh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2020

Huh, look at all of these right-wing media outlets like the New York Times, CNN, the Boston Herald, the Washington Post, and Newsweek.

i'm well aware. but it's a mistake to spend lots of precious time yakking about what leftie columnists are suggesting in this case. obviously biden will debate. why imply otherwise to viewers, hour after hour? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2020

Then talk to your boy Lockhart.

If you're well aware then why did your first tweet claim that it's "mostly a right-wing media tempest". https://t.co/GzhGSKvXSd — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 4, 2020

I guess the debate is whether these are trial balloons. I tend to agree that the debates will happen as planned, but it’s an odd/volatile cycle. Also, it’s not unusual to see some in media spend lots of time discussing/covering what opinion makers at other outlets are saying… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2020

