You can’t blame Twitchy for the lack of reporting on the WNBA. Just a week ago, we reported how both the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, all wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, walked off the court during the national anthem as part of the league’s social justice initiative. ESPN carried it, but thanks to COVID-19, the stands were completely empty as opposed to mostly empty.

We don’t know if that helps with the WNBA’s weekly trivia challenge:

Have you been keeping up with the 2020 season? Test your knowledge every Monday to see if you're the biggest #WNBA fan! Start here 👉 https://t.co/hUponKc1SI pic.twitter.com/yeMuGPNCpV — WNBA (@WNBA) August 3, 2020

I can’t tell you how much it tickles me that I have the power to ratio the @WNBA whenever I please. It’s glorious. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 3, 2020

The replies tho 😂 — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) August 3, 2020

I missed it, I was washing my hair. — Greg Wells (@gwells0201) August 3, 2020

I'm still stunned this league is even still in existence. I don't know a single sports fan that follows this. — Brad Deason (@braddeason) August 3, 2020

The first question in any @WNBA Trivia Contest is always the same. “Did you know there was a WNBA?” — Theodore (@RefDemo) August 3, 2020

there's a SEASON? I thought it was just a single demonstration game. huh. — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) August 3, 2020

Pretty lonely up here at the top of WNBA trivia. — Justin Robles (@justin_robles) August 3, 2020

The ratio is classic — phreshoneTX (@phreshoneTX) August 3, 2020

Can't the players' parents… I mean "fans"… just do this over group text? — Obvi S Lee (@iMeanObvi) August 3, 2020

Don't click on it. It just takes you to a tampon advertiser — Annie-state (@AnnieLiko) August 3, 2020

I got 2/4 by guessing and wasn’t told the correct answers. The quiz is as bad as the WNBA — Rock Hardcastle 🐻 🥃👌🏾 (@mr_r_hardcastle) August 3, 2020

The engagements on this are laughable. I’m sorry, your players deserve better than you have in charge — Kaizen 🇺🇸 (@TayZonday10) August 3, 2020

I wanted to but then I saw the teams walk off the court during the National Anthem, so no way. — Donna (@donnapahmiyer74) August 3, 2020

Is anybody? You couldn’t pay me enough money to sink so low to watch a @WNBA game after the crap they pulled walking off the court for the National Anthem. — nelly66205 (@nelly66205) August 3, 2020

Did you leave the court during the national anthem? pic.twitter.com/oNdx1oR5sd — 🌾 (@D56DEE) August 3, 2020

I didn't know they played games… I just saw them leave the court for the Anthem… I assumed it was over so I turned the channel. — CommunistAreAsshole! (@CommunistBad) August 3, 2020

I'm gonna kneel this one out, thanks. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) August 3, 2020

Are they the spoiled brats who walked off the court during the national anthem? Not interested. — Tranquillity 🇺🇸🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@brucedgrant) August 3, 2020

Lol nope. I’m good. I’m exhausted of politics. — KJ (@Kj7772992129) August 3, 2020

I'm gonna have to just walk away from this one. — American Roulette 🇺🇸 (@RoulletteTravis) August 3, 2020

Sorry not sorry, taking a knee on the WNBA & other luxuries played by elitists like MLB, NBA, NFL. Cancel all sports, join a charity & do something real. — I'm Mary Poppins Y'all…😵 (@Az61Ronin) August 3, 2020

Anti American League deserves to fold. Chicks be acting like we owe them and should watch. Go Away. — GeorgiaOnMyMind (@GaHeartof) August 3, 2020

Are the questions "have you heard of the WNBA?" or "can you name a single player?" If so, does anyone say yes? — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) August 3, 2020

You guys have been around long enough to have trivia? Who would have thought? — 1LP (@Onelonelyplayah) August 3, 2020

I'm quite sure that most everyone is a bigger WNBA fan than me. — Big Mama (@BigMama279) August 3, 2020

How do we cancel the WNBA?? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — AMERICA (@CovidMan2020) August 3, 2020

3 hrs in and 15 retweets. About one for every paying fan. — Not Hardly Fat At All (@LReimagined) August 3, 2020

That social justice initiative is really winning over new fans.

