At last count, there were three giant Black Lives Matter murals on the streets of New York: the one in Brooklyn that got things started, the one Mayor Bill de Blasio help paint on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower to troll the president, and one in Queens that also was painted with the help of de Blasio, who’s determined to have one in each borough.

As Twitchy reported, though, the mayor himself admitted that “city officials ignored their own application process for public art projects” for the murals.

Now the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that the “Back the Blue” mural in front of police headquarters in Tampa wasn’t approved by the city either.

There’s a ‘Back the Blue’ mural at police headquarters, but Tampa didn’t okay it https://t.co/H6tMV7dUaE — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 3, 2020

According to the Tampa Bay Times, organizers “worked for weeks to get approval from the city” before painting the mural over the weekend:

Without a permit, [Kristen] Krutz said they used orange cones and their personal vehicles to block the road while they worked. “The reason why we decided to proceed without a permit is because Black Lives Matter has murals all over the city that say Black Lives Matter, and they were not permitted,” Krutz said. Krutz said she filed a records request with the city for permits issued for Black Lives Matter murals and was told none were issued.

The paper further notes that “the mural has been criticized on social media as ugly and difficult to read” and “some posts suggested ‘accidentally’ spilling paint over it.” We know of at least two people who “accidentally” spilled paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, but de Blasio had road crews out within hours to fix the mural, tweeting, “Nice try.”

Oh well. It looks great! — T.🇺🇸🎗🗽 (@irishfellow01) August 3, 2020

As long as it pissed off the blm supporters then I’m all for it 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr E. (@paulenglish65) August 3, 2020

I think it looks fun. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) August 3, 2020

Why does it have to be an either/or matter? — LaFaye (@MissLaFaye) August 3, 2020

Good question.

Wake me up when we all get along again… Or better yet when the media decrees that we all get along again. If I stay off Twitter and off CNN it still feels like the same great US. — Paul Cooolee (@paulcooolee) August 3, 2020

Well boo hoo. Plenty of folks getting away with “unapproved” acts that are far more destructive than paint on asphalt. — Amanda (@farmmom2many) August 3, 2020

Did they get permission to graffiti BLM and ACAB all over the place? — hANdsOme seaN (@HandsomeSean1) August 3, 2020

The fact that it triggers the left, including the media, makes it even more beautiful. America despises the MSM. And we still have work to do to make sure their credibility in the public mind is further diminished. Fortunately they help us with tweets like this one. — PersonWomanManCameraTV (@AlexBro92860891) August 3, 2020

I'd tried to unfollow you but at least I like this post. 😂🤣😂 #BackTheBlue — Kirk (@WildWilhelmina) August 3, 2020

Hooray! If you don't like it… Even better! — I speak for everyone (@bronze_is_cheap) August 3, 2020

So let me get this straight. You are posting this story because…? Do you believe it is your duty to provide cover for the @NYCMayor thousands of miles away for not getting permits for the BLM murals? Because that isn't your job, you know. — ChiCom Bat Virus Kano (@IloiloKano) August 3, 2020

Plenty of people in the comments are calling it vandalism and calling out police for not shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at the 40 or so people who painted it — not that we remember police shooting rubber bullets at de Blasio for painting his murals without a permit.

