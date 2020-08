New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been spotted re-confirming a time-honored adage:

So do what I say but not what I do… how very elitist.

What’s today’s example of “do what I say, not what I do”? In part it has to do with a “Black Lives Matter” mural that the mayor personally helped paint on a street:

What a, uh, surprise.

From the New York Post:

City officials ignored their own application process for public art projects to paint Black Lives Matter murals around the five boroughs, in order to mark an important moment in history, Mayor de Blasio said as his administration faces claims of First Amendment violations for refusing to green light other proposals. “We haven’t said ‘no’ to people, we’ve said, ‘If you want to apply you can apply but there’s a process,’” de Blasio said during his City Hall press briefing Monday.

But get spotted violating a social distancing guideline and he’ll try and throw the book at you!

Comrade Mayor has made that abundantly clear.

