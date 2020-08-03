As Twitchy reported earlier, a correspondent for The Week commented on a Wall Street Journal story about sales of large pickups by noting that the heavy-duty vehicles “have basically been deliberately designed to intimidate and kill pedestrians.”

sales of mega-pickups, which have basically been deliberately designed to intimidate and kill pedestrians, are booming https://t.co/RpCLHH3PCE — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) August 3, 2020

“Pickups are exploding in size and eating up roadways.” We’re old enough to remember when it was SUVs that were being blamed for everything under the sun, from killing other drivers to changing the climate, and so is Dana Loesch apparently.

So we’ve gone from blaming SUVs to blaming MEGA PICKUPS https://t.co/UmUAC9l60W — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 3, 2020

Relatedly, MEGA TRUCKS sounds like a news Transformers movie. MEGA TRUCKS: WITH 50% MORE EXPLOSIONS directed by Michael Bay — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 3, 2020

The crazy woman who — gasp! — owns guns and knows how to use them also owns a mega truck! Run!

(Full disclosure: I have a mega truck.) By progressive logic, I’m part of the MEGA TRUCK LOBBY (directed by Michael Bay) — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 3, 2020

I drive a MEGA TRUCK because I like sitting trucker-high on the highway and also because I want people to be terrified of a woman driver + giant truck. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 3, 2020

She just wants to kill pedestrians.

This is my Ram 2500 Assault Truck. I paid extra to get the Pedestrian Slayer grill. pic.twitter.com/FZAgg1P1dk — Saving Ferris ⚕️ (@StreetDoc_67) August 3, 2020

I needed a truck with the highest towing capacity (for a boat), not over $50,000. I also had to spring for the towing rear-view mirrors. Any intel on the additional effectivity of the towing mirrors on mowing down rioters (since that was the primary purpose of such trucks)? — Stonewall (@Stonewall2A on Parler) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DIY_Sparks) August 3, 2020

I'll park mine underneath yours when it rains, ok? 😀 pic.twitter.com/xXPbAwFZsh — Kataris (@Kataris_S9) August 3, 2020

I like driving a truck because I love landscaping and I find “treasures” on the sides of the road or in peoples yards and I haul them home. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) August 3, 2020

I like riding tall in the saddle too! I feel more confident when I can see around me, instead of a car. I just feel safe in a big ol nasty truck! That's 'Merica! — 🇺🇸❤Blueteetee❤🇺🇸 (@Ester04848788) August 3, 2020

That was one of the five things on The List when looking for a wife ❤️… Can She Drive A Truck? ✅ — Squalitas Tempus (@SqualitasTempus) August 3, 2020

Nothing sexier than a woman driving a big truck! — NormS (@NormSchrock) August 3, 2020

I drive a mega truck too. My husband drives a Mustang GT. People always think the truck is his 😂 — JustHalanna 🇺🇸 (@JustHalanna) August 3, 2020

I drive one where the suspension raises 4 inches with air ride to look scarier — Nonya (@nonyabidns) August 3, 2020

I have a Ram 1500. Love it. — Jim M. (@jmoorebsa_jim) August 3, 2020

i drive a black Chevy assault pickup. all i can add is Black Trucks Matter👊🏻 — D. Rakk (@powerslave1985) August 3, 2020

I want a MEGA Truck now. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) August 3, 2020

Can’t wait to get my new Raptor — Michael Sigouin (@SigouinMichael) August 3, 2020

I’ll be driving one again soon because you can’t fit the shit into a SMART car or Prius to take care of a farm/large property. Also because it’s a free damn country. GFY if anyone doesn’t like it. — The Omega Geologist (@geologyguy) August 3, 2020

MEGA TRUCK sounds awesome.

Much better than SUV — Juliano (@JulianoZen) August 3, 2020

If you make mega-trucks criminal, only criminals will own mega-trucks. — SurfaceDog (@SurfaceDog) August 3, 2020

My Mega Truck has been protest tested in Philly. Did me good. 💪🏼 — Shawn Daniels (@Shawn__Daniels) August 3, 2020

Final words to Iowahawk:

That's why the Tesla truck will be a big success, because the quiet electric motor makes it so much easier to sneak up on the pedestrianshttps://t.co/QCkJbmQJMQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 3, 2020

I rest my case pic.twitter.com/rD640Mr2kW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 3, 2020

