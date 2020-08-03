As Twitchy reported earlier, a correspondent for The Week commented on a Wall Street Journal story about sales of large pickups by noting that the heavy-duty vehicles “have basically been deliberately designed to intimidate and kill pedestrians.”

“Pickups are exploding in size and eating up roadways.” We’re old enough to remember when it was SUVs that were being blamed for everything under the sun, from killing other drivers to changing the climate, and so is Dana Loesch apparently.

The crazy woman who — gasp! — owns guns and knows how to use them also owns a mega truck! Run!

She just wants to kill pedestrians.

Trending

Final words to Iowahawk:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschintimidatekillmega truckpedestrianspickup