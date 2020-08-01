Last fall, blue-checks were shaming Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director, Katie Waldman, for dating Trump adviser Stephen Miller. When they got engaged, Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that “someone is marrying Santa Monica Goebbels.” The New York Times “normalized” their marriage in a wedding announcement in which Soledad O’Brien noted it was on-brand for the Times not to mention “the white nationalist part.”

So it’s actually pretty tame that MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller said he was “sort of obsessed” with a video showing Miller not offer his umbrella to his wife.

“Stephen did you test positive for COVID?” WH advisor Stephen Miller doesn’t stop to talk to reporters after Fox News hit. His wife, a VP spox seen here walking beside him, tested positive for COVID back in May, but it’s unknown if Stephen also tested positive. ⁦@CBSNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/8fibnQguE6 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) July 31, 2020

Sort of obsessed with how Miller doesn't either offer his umbrella to his wife or at least try to hold it over her as they walk through the rain. 🤔 https://t.co/O52sJB0n6e — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 31, 2020

These people are amazing. Nice use of the umbrella here. — Brian Archibald (@archiebs) July 31, 2020

He doesn't even hold the umbrella for her…shocking. — Jessica Johnson (@Jessicajohn911) July 31, 2020

Not even when pregnant!! — Erin Pelton (@erin_pelton) July 31, 2020

lord, I forgot about that. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 31, 2020

Yet another man who lets his wife walk in the rain while he covers himself. — Boz (@oddboz) July 31, 2020

Disturbing, my husband became extra protective of me when I was pregnant with my first kid, he even added a security system just in case something would happen when he wasn't home. What sort of person doesn't immediately feel protective over their child and wife? — JustBeKind (@resdjt2) July 31, 2020

Exactly as expected. — Alicia Carlson 💙 (@AmicaAli) July 31, 2020

What are the odds she catches a beating for walking ahead of him? — Wylee Sharp (@WyleeSharp) July 31, 2020

That’s tasteful. For what it’s worth, the communications director can speak for herself and did. Maybe she was afraid she’d be beaten if she didn’t tweet this:

I know this may be controversial, but I’m anti-umbrella — this Florida girl loves walking in the rain. And you should find yourself a spouse who ALWAYS lets you always be YOURSELF. https://t.co/goDN5jAux8 — Katie Miller (@VPComDir) July 31, 2020

Dammmmmmm, @matthewamiller take the L. You might be afraid of water and rain, most Americans are now bro — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 1, 2020

Thank you. It's absurd that the media will say and/or do anything they can to push problems or strife, even where there is none. — 🇺🇸DownInTheSouth⭐⭐⭐ (@DownInTheSouth1) July 31, 2020

Bravo Katie — Arjan Verhagen (@liquear) August 1, 2020

Accomplished, sensible, and fun! It's nice when the Twitter bullies attack the wrong person and make themselves look like the fools they are. — ProfessorPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) July 31, 2020

Your chivalry is adorable, dork https://t.co/RCAwvKN6yr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 1, 2020

When the hell did leftists start believing in chivalry?? Feminists normally rip men's heads off for opening a fucking door. All of a sudden, men are attacked for NOT protecting a woman. 🙄 Proof that they don't believe the bullshit they want to inflict on everyone else. — Scelf on a Shelf (@Blueiz68) August 1, 2020

Also ridiculously ironic how they give his wife exactly zero agency in this matter. She clearly wasn't looking for the cover offered by the umbrella. — Slicin' Hammer ⚠️ (@SlicinHammer) August 1, 2020

It wasn't raining in the clip. Lmao — Lisa Cosmos (@lisacosmo) August 1, 2020

Imagine the point in life you’re at when you bother yourself with someone’s walking/umbrella habits. Very sad @matthewamiller. — Colin Banks (@ColinBanks44) August 1, 2020

You wouldn’t believe (well, of course you would) all of the people Googling photos of Barack Obama holding an umbrella for Michelle and posting them as some sort of win.

Related: