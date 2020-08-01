Last fall, blue-checks were shaming Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director, Katie Waldman, for dating Trump adviser Stephen Miller. When they got engaged, Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that “someone is marrying Santa Monica Goebbels.” The New York Times “normalized” their marriage in a wedding announcement in which Soledad O’Brien noted it was on-brand for the Times not to mention “the white nationalist part.”

So it’s actually pretty tame that MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller said he was “sort of obsessed” with a video showing Miller not offer his umbrella to his wife.

That’s tasteful. For what it’s worth, the communications director can speak for herself and did. Maybe she was afraid she’d be beaten if she didn’t tweet this:

You wouldn’t believe (well, of course you would) all of the people Googling photos of Barack Obama holding an umbrella for Michelle and posting them as some sort of win.

