In case you missed it, Stephen Miller married Katie Waldman over the weekend. The New York Times published a wedding announcement, but they left out an important detail. Lucky for us, HuffPost senior reporter Christopher Mathias, whose beat is the far Right, was there to make sure we knew about it:

Given everything we know about Stephen Miller, seems a massive abdication of journalistic duty to publish a normalizing announcement of his wedding in @nytimesvows, and to publish said announcement with no mention that he’s a white nationalist https://t.co/RK35xWK7V5 pic.twitter.com/N95UyNhSYq — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 17, 2020

As Soledad O’Brien suggests, this is just par for the course with the New York Times:

Very @nytimes to not mention the white nationalist part… https://t.co/dG1hQctV52 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 17, 2020

Yes, the New York Times is notorious for being soft on Trump associates.

So we’re at the “Why won’t The NY Times wedding section say that Stephen Miller is a white nationalist??” stage of media “criticism.” pic.twitter.com/E5prZjd848 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 17, 2020

Apparently.

its a fair criticism. Miller deserves to have that he is a white nationalist mentioned every time he appears in print. He wouldn't be famous but for his white nationalism. It is his defining trait. — Ben Solo fanboy (@Logan_OConnor) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller’s no saint by any stretch, but is it really so alarming that the New York Times wouldn’t describe him as a “white nationalist” in a freaking wedding announcement?