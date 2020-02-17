In case you missed it, Stephen Miller married Katie Waldman over the weekend. The New York Times published a wedding announcement, but they left out an important detail. Lucky for us, HuffPost senior reporter Christopher Mathias, whose beat is the far Right, was there to make sure we knew about it:

As Soledad O’Brien suggests, this is just par for the course with the New York Times:

Trending

Yes, the New York Times is notorious for being soft on Trump associates.

Apparently.

Stephen Miller’s no saint by any stretch, but is it really so alarming that the New York Times wouldn’t describe him as a “white nationalist” in a freaking wedding announcement?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher MatthiasKatie Waldmanmarriagenew york timesSoledad O'BrienStephen Millerweddingwedding announcement