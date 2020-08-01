Remember that giant migrant caravan that CNN’s Brian Stelter assured us was just something Fox News made up to scare white people? CNN did acknowledge the caravan, with the caveat that all of those people might have been climate refugees. Back in 2013, an amendment to a proposed immigration bill would have granted legal status to climate refugees, something Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought up again last year.

Well, we’re beyond climate refugees now, and the concern is shifting to the inherent racism of climate change.

Mustafa Santiago Ali writes in The Guardian:

Let’s be clear: we got here because we turned a blind eye to the public health time bomb that has been exploding in our most vulnerable communities, and as a result we now have an equally dangerous climate bomb that is accelerated by fossil fuels, racially tinged transportation development and deforestation. Once again, our most vulnerable are most at risk.

If America is ever going to “win” on climate change, it must first break its addiction to fossil fuels and racism. Only then can it truly be great.

By the way, that “racially tinged transportation” bit links to a report claiming “transportation is one symptom of structural racism and this report focuses on strategies to address acute issues of transportation and breaking down long-standing inequities.” Not to mention, can you imagine what it must do to the psyche of a community to always be called “the most vulnerable”? Not very empowering, is it?

That’s not even the only piece about climate change and systemic racism we’ve read in the last couple of weeks. TIME managed to work in Black Lives Matter:

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson writes:

The Black Lives Matter movement is not a distraction from saving the planet. We can’t solve the climate crisis without people of color, but we could probably solve it without racists.

If climate organizations fail to prioritize welcoming people of color, the movement will never grow large enough to succeed. Furthermore, people of color are significantly more concerned about climate change than white people are (49% of whites, 57% of Blacks, 69% of Latinx). That’s tens of millions of people of color in the U.S. who could be a major part of the solutions we need if unburdened by white supremacy.

So white supremacy in climate organizations is holding us back from “fixing” climate change?

And that was left behind by all the white “protesters” for Black Lives Matter in Portland.

