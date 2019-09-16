It was just last week, on Sept. 11, that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP and proclaimed that it’s realistic that Miami will not exist in a few years unless her Green New Deal is passed and something’s done about climate change immediately.

Now she’s retweeting a piece from Mic and claiming that climate refugees are knocking at America’s door.

Remember when we said climate change would cause mass migration, & the right called us crazy? Well, it’s happening. And walling ourselves off from the world isn’t a plan for our future. It’s time to recognize climate refugees in our immigration policies. https://t.co/Oo0uyT65ti — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2019

Mic says that “extreme weather” has displaced 7 million people this year alone, citing a study by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, which is apparently a thing that exists, claiming that in the first six months of 2019, “more than seven million people were forced to leave their homes by floods, landslides, tornadoes and other natural disasters.”

Even Mic uses “extreme weather” and not “climate change” in its reporting, and we’re not sure what climate change has to do with landslides, or floods or tornadoes or other natural disasters that have been around as long as the earth itself.

Rep. @AOC: "It’s time to recognize climate refugees in our immigration policies." AOC repeats claim that migrants are fleeing climate change to the US, advocating for a more lenient immigration process.https://t.co/q8nZxjl8jU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2019

I'm pretty sure the climate isn't persecuting anyone… Besides, if Florida is supposedly going to be underwater soon like this lunatic has claimed, perhaps we should first prepare for an onslaught of "domestic refugees" fleeing their underwater homes? #AmericaFirst #WWG1WGA — Alfred Nonnamus (@AlfredNonnamus) September 16, 2019

😂😂😂 it is cold in NY, can I become a climate refugee in Tahiti, this creature is mindless…. — dellio (@DahliaMounib) September 16, 2019

“Climate refugee”? She apparently hasn’t figured out the thermostat on her luxury condo in DC. Will the Democrats (who privately says AOC is nuts) ever admit she is an embarrassment to herself and their party? — Don Riedel (@DonRiedel) September 16, 2019

Oh good another new victim ….. — Sam Brannan (@SamBrannan9) September 16, 2019

How could our policy get any more lenient? 🤔 — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) September 16, 2019

Another entry for the climate change is a hoax for every left-wing fever dream file. — Free White Man (@ftw_caden) September 16, 2019

@BarackObama blamed ISIS on climate Control. 👍🏻 — debbie klett (@debbklett) September 16, 2019

It’s true that over at Slate, Eric Holthaus said in 2015 you could draw “a very credible climate connection to this disaster we call ISIS now.”

No. Next topic please — DoctorWhy🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) September 16, 2019

Climate asylum lol! What a joke! — Mike (@mikenyc1983) September 16, 2019

We’ll see who’s laughing in a few years when Miami’s underwater.

