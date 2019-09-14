Via America Rising, here’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying that Miami will not exist “in a few years” if we don’t pass her Green New Deal:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on climate change: “What is not realistic is not responding to the crisis – not responding with a solution on the scale of the crisis. Because what's not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years”pic.twitter.com/zpEtEv1Ynf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 14, 2019

This is, to put it mildly, absolute nonsense:

"Miami not existing in a few years" is quite the prediction from @AOC https://t.co/L9AWkYsoBU — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 14, 2019

Nobody should take this woman seriously:

Agreed. It's unrealistic to suggest that Miami won't exist in a few years. — Matthew Murrian (@MatthewMurrian) September 14, 2019

Say what?? @AOC that is utterly ridiculous — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) September 14, 2019

Well, to be fair, the house for her mom is reportedly north of Orlando in the center of the state. Maybe she’s hoping it will become beachfront property in a few years?

then why did @aoc (and how did she) buy her mother a home in Florida? — Gary Berg (@GaryBerg100752) September 14, 2019

She doesn’t care about the accuracy of her words, though. She’ll dodge somehow:

Can we play this on a loop "in a few years" when Miami is still here? — LA Kings Yahoo (@CryinHayward) September 14, 2019

And if Miami is gone, what about Barack Obama’s new island home?

Obama responded. He's so concerned about climate change and flooding of the coastlines, that he bought a $14M oceanfront estate on Martha's Vineyard. — Cool Dad 🎷 🇺🇲 (@MildlyJoel) September 14, 2019

You know this is coming:

She went from 12 years, to 10 years, to a few years. Stand by for next month. — J D (@meatballzforu) September 14, 2019

***

Related:

‘Some people made some commercial’: Ilhan Omar demands ABC apologize to AOC for anti-Socialism ad and it goes so wrong https://t.co/be5YjXBmLi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2019

Melting DOWN: AOC TOTALLY missed the point of New Faces GOP ad and her tweets shrieking about white supremacists prove it https://t.co/ZriEXsjJvM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 13, 2019