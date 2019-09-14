Via America Rising, here’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying that Miami will not exist “in a few years” if we don’t pass her Green New Deal:

This is, to put it mildly, absolute nonsense:

Nobody should take this woman seriously:

Well, to be fair, the house for her mom is reportedly north of Orlando in the center of the state. Maybe she’s hoping it will become beachfront property in a few years?

She doesn’t care about the accuracy of her words, though. She’ll dodge somehow:

And if Miami is gone, what about Barack Obama’s new island home?

You know this is coming:

***

