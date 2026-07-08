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Sarcastic 'Sorry, Not Sorry': MN Mayor Mocks Backlash After Ditching America's Birthday for Somalia Trip

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Yesterday, we told you about the Minnesota Mayor who chose to go to Somalia and meet with their President instead of celebrating Independence Day with her constituents. Today, she released a video reacting to the outrage.

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She clearly isn't at all apologetic. That video was dripping with sarcasm. Yes, it's great for people to take vacation days. Most leaders just don't choose to do that when there are major events planned in their cities or towns. They wait until things are less busy. But you do you, Nadia. 

Also, she came here and claimed asylum because Somalia wasn't safe for her. Now, she willingly visits? Weird.

Yes, asking elected officials why they skipped town on an important anniversary is 'bullying'. Eyeroll.

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It does seem there are some discrepancies. Obviously, it would be bullying to ask her to clarify though. 

And take your disdain for America with you.

Clearly, it's a paradise worth visiting on vacation. Cut it off. 

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