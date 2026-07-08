Sarcastic 'Sorry, Not Sorry': MN Mayor Mocks Backlash After Ditching America's Birthday for Somalia Trip

Yesterday, we told you about the Minnesota Mayor who chose to go to Somalia and meet with their President instead of celebrating Independence Day with her constituents. Today, she released a video reacting to the outrage.

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She clearly isn't at all apologetic. That video was dripping with sarcasm. Yes, it's great for people to take vacation days. Most leaders just don't choose to do that when there are major events planned in their cities or towns. They wait until things are less busy. But you do you, Nadia.

Also, she came here and claimed asylum because Somalia wasn't safe for her. Now, she willingly visits? Weird.

UPDATE: St. Louis Park Mayor Nadia Mohamed calls it "bullying" to report that she spent the 250th anniversary of America in Somalia. https://t.co/l5pb93D6c7 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) July 8, 2026

Yes, asking elected officials why they skipped town on an important anniversary is 'bullying'. Eyeroll.

you had the whole year to go on vacation yet you choose the most important date ( the Fourth of July ) it really shows you don’t care about America nor its values https://t.co/ZEjbjZg9cE — Aden (@AdamNyc) July 8, 2026

Visiting family members in the country your family asked asylum from is interesting.



City of St. Louis Park saying you conducted no city business there but the president of Somalia said you did talk extensively about government and diplomatic matters is even more interesting. https://t.co/zszQoY7G6K — Deedo (@Deedo_2026) July 8, 2026

It does seem there are some discrepancies. Obviously, it would be bullying to ask her to clarify though.

Oh @Nadia_Mohameds,



Your dissonance to putting America over Somalia on its 250th birthday is the start of all the issues we have with your dumbass…



Please return to your homeland and implement your libtarded, Islamic & Marxist ideology there, girl.



Sincerely,



We the People https://t.co/kwdfB8m7Z3 — joroflavorice (@joroflavorice) July 8, 2026

And take your disdain for America with you.

Apparently refugees should be immediately deported back to Somolia. It's clearly safe if they are vacationing their. Time to ban all immigrantion from Somolia as well. https://t.co/DRhgM3qjVP — All American (@Trophy_Husband5) July 8, 2026

Clearly, it's a paradise worth visiting on vacation. Cut it off.

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