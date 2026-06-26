Ilhan Omar Brags 'I Assimilated to Congress!' — X Responds: 'Sweetie, That's Not What That Word Means'

Rep. Tom Emmer has had enough. He said he is tired of walking on eggshells. He doesn't believe Somalians assimilate and he's tired of dancing around it.

Tom Emmer: "Minnesotans are so afraid that you're gonna call us a racist, you're gonna call us an Islamophobe. You know what? I'm done being even the least bit careful. Somalis don't assimilate. And if they don't assimilate, then they should go the hell back to where they came… pic.twitter.com/wsb9taca9K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026

Advertisement

Good for him.

I assimilated all the way to Congress and this idiot still tells me to go back where I came from. https://t.co/VfiAQQoFTi — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 25, 2026

She was elected by a group of Somalians and spends her time in Congress talking about how much she hates America. She did steal a white man from his wife and kids. Maybe she thinks that is what American women do?

Ilhan Omar called the President of Somalia "our president" at a Minneapolis rally.



"Somalia is our home. It is our heart. We always think about Somalia." https://t.co/tNeG0C08zH pic.twitter.com/nvibubUicr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 25, 2026

She does not see America as her home. It's a means to an end. She hates everything about America.

You're a Communist Muslim psychopath. You're a liar. You're alien, and you should be deported. No piece of paper can make you an American.



You are our enemy. https://t.co/TKJV1QVKLl — Disaffected (@DisaffectedPod) June 26, 2026

Her father was a warlord. They should have never been allowed in America to begin with.

Assimilate BACK to Mogadishu! 😉 https://t.co/hCR3EPCEe7 — Minnesota Lady America First🇺🇸 (@BubbyBlu29353) June 25, 2026

She can't make the enormous amounts of money there she makes here.

Haha she blocked replies https://t.co/GVR3jHgrF7 — Common Sense Extremists (@crushmarxismnow) June 26, 2026

It's what all the horrible people on Twitter do because they know everyone loathes them.

Stealing power in a country you lied to enter by harnessing a voting bloc built on fraud isn't assimilation, sweetie.



And you still have to go back. https://t.co/uXCJHec2gX — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 25, 2026

There should already have been a deep dive into her 'marriage' with her alleged brother and if it is true, there should have been proceedings to remove her. It's ridiculous it hasn't happened.

You never assimilated, @Ilhan



On National Peace Officers Memorial Day May 15, 2023 while your colleagues honored fallen officers, you chose to talk about Somalia.



They put America first.⁰You put Somalia first. pic.twitter.com/ahiO3RWMVM https://t.co/2UnyzFks0J — easttowestt 🌍 (@westtoeastt) June 25, 2026

Advertisement

She cares nothing about this country.

You absolutely should be deported https://t.co/cwHZz1szJT — Nick 🇻🇦 (@XCkyro) June 25, 2026

Ilhan Omar does not understand the meaning of the word “assimilate.” https://t.co/aDLCsWOB0s — Ray Alexander (@rma1776) June 25, 2026

You use the word "assimilated," but I am confident you do not know what it means. https://t.co/d19rbRTdlM — Remain 🏴 Ungovernable (@AnimasOutlaw) June 25, 2026

Nor does she care to know.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.