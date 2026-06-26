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Ilhan Omar Brags 'I Assimilated to Congress!' — X Responds: 'Sweetie, That's Not What That Word Means'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Tom Emmer has had enough. He said he is tired of walking on eggshells. He doesn't believe Somalians assimilate and he's tired of dancing around it.

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Good for him.

She was elected by a group of Somalians and spends her time in Congress talking about how much she hates America. She did steal a white man from his wife and kids. Maybe she thinks that is what American women do?

She does not see America as her home. It's a means to an end. She hates everything about America. 

Her father was a warlord. They should have never been allowed in America to begin with.

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She can't make the enormous amounts of money there she makes here. 

It's what all the horrible people on Twitter do because they know everyone loathes them.

There should already have been a deep dive into her 'marriage' with her alleged brother and if it is true, there should have been proceedings to remove her. It's ridiculous it hasn't happened.

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She cares nothing about this country.

Nor does she care to know.

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CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

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