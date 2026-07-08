Pundit Notes That GOP Isn’t Calling for Ken Paxton to Drop Out Despite Extremely Serious Allegations

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Jill Filipovic tried to see the bright side in the most recent sexual abuse allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. She argued that it showed the differences between the Democratic and Republican parties. "The parties are still different," she posted. "Democrats see credible rape allegations as disqualifying; Republicans continue to have a nearly unlimited tolerance for abusing women." Democrats didn't see Lyndsey Fifield's allegations as disqualifying, or even worth talking about. They stuck with Platner until Politico's story made him irreparably toxic, even more so than he already was.

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Bill Kristol, always conserving conservatism, took the same tack, posting: "The Democrats are dumping Graham Platner. The Republicans nominated Ken Paxton." Yes, the Republicans nominated Paxton knowing he'd had an extramarital affair. The Democrats nominated Platner, knowing he had a Nazi death camp tattoo on his chest. And now, Maine Democrats want a do-over.

Micah Erfan is a law student and a political commentator boasting more than 2 billion views in his X bio. His hot take on the situation followed Kristol's by five hours.

Both of these men face extremely serious allegations.



Only one is being called on by his party to drop out.



Both sides are not the same. pic.twitter.com/qkg0QUzvul — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) July 7, 2026

To be fair, neither are the allegations. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 7, 2026

No, both sides are not the same. Democrats will do whatever they think is necessary to gain power. They didn't call on Platner to drop out until it was clear he could lose the election to the most moderate Republican in the Senate, Susan Collins (we guess Kristol considers her MAGA, being as he's a Never Trumper).

You don’t get to support a Nazi and claim any moral high ground. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2026

After months of forgiving and defending him, but now the deadline is on Monday, and they are desperate, you mean? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 7, 2026

Delete this moronic tweet — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 7, 2026

The allegations are not nearly the same, and thinking so is pathetic behavior. Keep coping because your party no longer considers a Nazi tattoo to be disqualifying — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 7, 2026

Having a consensual sexual relationship outside your marriage is not the same as rape. This should not have to be said, but here we are... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) July 7, 2026

Lol. Platner's been subject to serious allegations the whole time, which you ignored. Your party is just jettisoning him because his electoral prospects don't look so bright. And Paxton isn't accused of rape. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) July 7, 2026

No. You’re not assuaging your guilt with absurd comparisons. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) July 8, 2026

What “serious allegations” is Ken Paxton facing?



We know he cheated on his wife, and we condemn that, but what else? — Josh (@jrl_josh) July 8, 2026

So you think rape and an affair are the same? This is why the country needs to rid ourselves of you Dems in these times, y'all are 100% nuts and are the people that used to get put in hospitals away from normal thinking brains. — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) July 7, 2026

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One’s poll numbers have been sinking. The other’s haven’t.



The Democrats were more than happy to support Platner while his numbers were up. Pretending this is about moral superiority and not naked power politics is either dishonest or demonstrates your stupidity. — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) July 7, 2026

A Nazi who rapes people is not the same as a guy who sleeps with someone consensually. Hope this helps. — Geronimo (@Geronimo6723) July 7, 2026

These two are not comparable, but nice try. Democrats ignored the drip, drip, drip of Platner's shortcomings until they simply could no longer ignore them. Don't act sanctimonious because Platner finally did something that even Democrats find repulsive. — ChargedUp2749 (@ChargedUp2749) July 8, 2026

A long time ago, being a Nazi sympathizer who was accused of rape would be disqualifying without qualification. Thats it. That's the tweet. — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) July 7, 2026

All of this stuff with Platner has been obvious and out there pretty openly for awhile. You all were very happy to go along with it until the dam actually started to break. Your condescending faux morality is frankly laughable. — Pete Kramer (@PeteKramer29) July 7, 2026

Cheating ≠ rape + Nazi tattoo. One’s a personal mess; the other’s monstrous. Democrats only bailed when it blew up. False equivalence this brain-dead is why nobody trusts you. — Wisehound (@long7528334862) July 8, 2026

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What's Paxton being accused of? — Lindsay Lou (@u8itb4me1) July 8, 2026

Whatever it is, it's as "extremely serious" as the allegations against Platner.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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