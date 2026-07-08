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Pundit Notes That GOP Isn’t Calling for Ken Paxton to Drop Out Despite Extremely Serious Allegations

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Jill Filipovic tried to see the bright side in the most recent sexual abuse allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. She argued that it showed the differences between the Democratic and Republican parties. "The parties are still different," she posted. "Democrats see credible rape allegations as disqualifying; Republicans continue to have a nearly unlimited tolerance for abusing women." Democrats didn't see Lyndsey Fifield's allegations as disqualifying, or even worth talking about. They stuck with Platner until Politico's story made him irreparably toxic, even more so than he already was.

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Bill Kristol, always conserving conservatism, took the same tack, posting: "The Democrats are dumping Graham Platner. The Republicans nominated Ken Paxton." Yes, the Republicans nominated Paxton knowing he'd had an extramarital affair. The Democrats nominated Platner, knowing he had a Nazi death camp tattoo on his chest. And now, Maine Democrats want a do-over.

Micah Erfan is a law student and a political commentator boasting more than 2 billion views in his X bio. His hot take on the situation followed Kristol's by five hours.

No, both sides are not the same. Democrats will do whatever they think is necessary to gain power. They didn't call on Platner to drop out until it was clear he could lose the election to the most moderate Republican in the Senate, Susan Collins (we guess Kristol considers her MAGA, being as he's a Never Trumper).

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Whatever it is, it's as "extremely serious" as the allegations against Platner.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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