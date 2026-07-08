Ryan Grim, Drop Site News Report That Graham Platner's Victim Was Sort of Asking for It (A Massage)

The democratization of journalism has been both a curse and a blessing. It's been a blessing in that we now learn from X stories that the cable and broadcast news networks choose not to report. It's also been a curse in that anyone, including cable news castoffs, can start up their own news networks with just a desk, a camera, and an internet connection. As this editor has mentioned recently, it's not difficult to find out from which angle these new media outlets are coming — they tend to expose their biases pretty quickly.

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Drop Site News seems to think it has a big scoop here, undermining Politico's story on Jenny Racicot's sexual assault allegations against (still, as of the writing) Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. Drop Site reporter Ryan Grim has authenticated behind-the-scenes text messages between Racicot and Platner that they can't believe CNN's Jake Tapper didn't bother following up on when he interviewed her. She had told Tapper that the two had been texting back and forth, but she didn't tell him that in one of the messages, she had been texting him about needing her glute massaged.

Politico omitted that important detail, which shows that Platner might have interpreted that as some sort of invitation to come over and sexually assault her. Racicot says she texted that Platner shouldn't come over, but he did anyway, drunk.

🚨NEW: Drop Site journalist Ryan Grim has authenticated behind-the-scenes messages showing Politico omitted an important detail from its reporting on how the night began that led to the rape allegations against Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner.



Before publication, a… pic.twitter.com/qpM8wADCcW — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 8, 2026

The post continues:

… Politico reporter told the Platner campaign that Jenny Racicot, on the night in question, had been “texting [Platner] about needing her glute massaged.” The reporter added, “That detail didn’t make our story.” Racicot told Jake Tapper during her CNN interview that Platner had “taken something that I said as an invitation” before she subsequently texted him not to come over. Tapper did not follow up to ask what the content of the message was, and did not respond to a request for comment from Drop Site. Politico, in a statement to Drop Site, did not dispute that the outlet was aware of the “glute masssage” text, and said that it would update its reporting if further information arose. According to a spokesperson: “This story is based on extensive reporting and interviews and reflects our editorial standards. In interviews with us and in accounts she gave to other outlets, Jenny Racicot said that she told Graham Platner not to come to her home and that he nevertheless showed up there uninvited. POLITICO gave Platner and his campaign ample opportunity to respond to our reporting and to provide any information or documentation they believed contradicted it. If presented with information that materially challenges our reporting, we will report it.”

‘But what was she texting’.



You are vile. — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) July 8, 2026

2 rape apologists victim-blaming a survivor. Genuinely repugnant. — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) July 8, 2026

"I need something" followed by "but not from you" is a clear sign...



what part of NO do you not understand? — WATCHER of the DAMNED (@WatcherDamned) July 8, 2026

If I text you that I want to give you $100,

And then later tell you, never mind, don't come over



And then you come over, and I tell you I don't want to give you $100,

You cannot take my $100 by force



Leaking/reporting this detail is the equivalent of asking what she was wearing — E.B. Boyd (Liza) (@ebboyd) July 8, 2026

Quite a leap from "I need a glute massage" and "Don't come over" to "I hereby allow you to rape me." — Econymous (@Econymous_1) July 8, 2026

Did you really need to do that much rape apologia? — Xenogenesis🏳️‍🌈 (@SweetAndMilky) July 8, 2026

What is the point in hinting that he was simply trying to give her a massage? Why ask where he's grabbing her, as if that could absolve him? She still told him not to come over and she told him to stop repeatedly, which he reportedly ignored. There's no point to this. — RCClapyohands (@RCClapyohands) July 8, 2026

It's "journalism."

This is rape apologia and is fucking disgusting — Max (@Juicewag) July 8, 2026

Reminder this scumbag site is bankrolled by billionaire nepo baby @nikasoonshiong — Bob5 (@AbhiDhabi5) July 8, 2026

This would be important context in a criminal trial. Not when debating if he should be a U.S. Senator — Keith Henderson (@KeithHe61721288) July 8, 2026

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@ryangrim rape apologia. Consent can be withdrawn at any time. That detail is absolutely irrelevant you stupid fuck. — Attack Penguin (@PinguTeer) July 8, 2026

Wow so when she texted him “glute massage” she actually meant “come over to my house and rape me while you’re black out drunk” how amazing and interesting thank you for sharing — peep (@laylarrrrrs) July 8, 2026

So what? Needing a "glute massage" typically refers to muscle pain, not a sexual come-on. She told him not to come over. He was not invited in. She told him no when he made sexual advances. He did not stop. He raped her.

Why is anyone trying to diminish what he did? — Coleen T. (@ColeenT2) July 8, 2026

Minimizing that she texted him twice to say don't come is so fucking gross.



And insinuating he gets a pass for just entering her home because there was no way for him to see the text while he was drunk driving?!?!



Wtf is wrong with you? — Matt in Jersey (@bynermack2k) July 8, 2026

This changes nothing. I know you guys are stupid but I didn't think you were this stupid. — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@Grooovotron) July 8, 2026

I've long understood you to be a vile misogynist. You have a hard time hiding your dank sexism. But, damn, Ryan, this is a lot, even from you. Even I struggle for words to describe how utterly disgusting this is, made worse by your slimy performance of neutrality. — Yasmin Nair (One Tenacious B.) (@NairYasmin) July 8, 2026

Might as well start calling it Rape Site News where predators are defended. — royce (@roycearonie) July 8, 2026

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You’re accusing politico of what you’re doing right now. The fact you “reported” on this is genuinely shocking and fucking disgusting. So gross — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) July 8, 2026

Why do you think this is a "key" detail? What is changed by the presence or absence of this information? — Joseph R Reagan (@JosephRReagan) July 8, 2026

Because, you see, it shows how if Platner were indeed blackout drunk, he could have seen it as an invitation for sex. Even though she told him not to come over.

Absolutely fucking vile. "Ok but what were you wearing". I actually disagree because the exact reason they left that out is because of exactly what you disgusting fucks are doing. What about the fact that right after that she literally told him not to come over? — Razeal (@razealtheslayer) July 8, 2026

How do you live with yourselves by attacking a woman for coming forward with a story about sexual assault.



You are why women don't come forward. — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) July 8, 2026

Grim isn't a rape apologist … he's just pointing out the journalistic malpractice by Politico and Jake Tapper.

Right. This is vile.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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