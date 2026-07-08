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Ryan Grim, Drop Site News Report That Graham Platner's Victim Was Sort of Asking for It (A Massage)

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Twitchy

The democratization of journalism has been both a curse and a blessing. It's been a blessing in that we now learn from X stories that the cable and broadcast news networks choose not to report. It's also been a curse in that anyone, including cable news castoffs, can start up their own news networks with just a desk, a camera, and an internet connection. As this editor has mentioned recently, it's not difficult to find out from which angle these new media outlets are coming — they tend to expose their biases pretty quickly.

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Drop Site News seems to think it has a big scoop here, undermining Politico's story on Jenny Racicot's sexual assault allegations against (still, as of the writing) Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. Drop Site reporter Ryan Grim has authenticated behind-the-scenes text messages between Racicot and Platner that they can't believe CNN's Jake Tapper didn't bother following up on when he interviewed her. She had told Tapper that the two had been texting back and forth, but she didn't tell him that in one of the messages, she had been texting him about needing her glute massaged.

Politico omitted that important detail, which shows that Platner might have interpreted that as some sort of invitation to come over and sexually assault her. Racicot says she texted that Platner shouldn't come over, but he did anyway, drunk.

The post continues:

… Politico reporter told the Platner campaign that Jenny Racicot, on the night in question, had been “texting [Platner] about needing her glute massaged.” The reporter added, “That detail didn’t make our story.”

Racicot told Jake Tapper during her CNN interview that Platner had “taken something that I said as an invitation” before she subsequently texted him not to come over. Tapper did not follow up to ask what the content of the message was, and did not respond to a request for comment from Drop Site. Politico, in a statement to Drop Site, did not dispute that the outlet was aware of the “glute masssage” text, and said that it would update its reporting if further information arose. 

According to a spokesperson: “This story is based on extensive reporting and interviews and reflects our editorial standards. In interviews with us and in accounts she gave to other outlets, Jenny Racicot said that she told Graham Platner not to come to her home and that he nevertheless showed up there uninvited. POLITICO gave Platner and his campaign ample opportunity to respond to our reporting and to provide any information or documentation they believed contradicted it. If presented with information that materially challenges our reporting, we will report it.”

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It's "journalism."

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Because, you see, it shows how if Platner were indeed blackout drunk, he could have seen it as an invitation for sex. Even though she told him not to come over.

Grim isn't a rape apologist … he's just pointing out the journalistic malpractice by Politico and Jake Tapper.

Right. This is vile.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

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