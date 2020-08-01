We’d told you on July 28 that Politico had accidentally published its ready-to-go piece on Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, even though the date on the story was August 1 — what made it really curious, though, is that the piece had a quote from Biden himself as if his campaign had already sent out a statement.

The Biden camp has said all week that he’d be announcing his running mate the first week of August, which starts tomorrow. But now the New York Post is reporting that Biden is giving himself a one-week extension.

It’s no secret that Biden’s VP selection is a big deal; he’s assured us it will be a woman of color, which narrows it down, but what he hasn’t assured us is that he’ll actually complete a full four-year term, so the vice president, in this case, is more than someone who’ll attend state funerals. The money seems to be on Harris, although a lot of people think picking a cop will alienate all the progressive voters out there who wanted either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to get the nomination.

Jon Levine reports:

Joe Biden is not expected to pick a running mate until at least Aug. 10. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had previously said he expected to name someone to the job by the first of the month.

The late in the game decision will put the announcement just one week before the Democratic convention that will officially designate the pair as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees.

“For Joe Biden, this is crunch time. After all the vetting, all the investigations into the prospective nominees, it’s now up to Joe. It’s personal,” said former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. “It’s now about his gut feeling.”

We imagine Biden’s gut feeling is that he’s ready for more pudding. Who’s really calling the shots here and why the delay? Poor feedback on Harris? Lobbying by the other camps?

The Democrats have put themselves into quite a position. Biden, to many progressive Democrats, is as good as a Republican, so they want a progressive VP. But Biden, who might have won the nomination by being the most “moderate,” might not want to alienate the more sane faction of his party. The DNC ought to just pick someone for him already.

