We’d told you on July 28 that Politico had accidentally published its ready-to-go piece on Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, even though the date on the story was August 1 — what made it really curious, though, is that the piece had a quote from Biden himself as if his campaign had already sent out a statement.

The Biden camp has said all week that he’d be announcing his running mate the first week of August, which starts tomorrow. But now the New York Post is reporting that Biden is giving himself a one-week extension.

It’s no secret that Biden’s VP selection is a big deal; he’s assured us it will be a woman of color, which narrows it down, but what he hasn’t assured us is that he’ll actually complete a full four-year term, so the vice president, in this case, is more than someone who’ll attend state funerals. The money seems to be on Harris, although a lot of people think picking a cop will alienate all the progressive voters out there who wanted either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to get the nomination.

Joe Biden delays VP announcement another week https://t.co/QuS0Nfu6Cp pic.twitter.com/9zWjmY5B6L — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2020

Jon Levine reports:

Joe Biden is not expected to pick a running mate until at least Aug. 10. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had previously said he expected to name someone to the job by the first of the month. The late in the game decision will put the announcement just one week before the Democratic convention that will officially designate the pair as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees. … “For Joe Biden, this is crunch time. After all the vetting, all the investigations into the prospective nominees, it’s now up to Joe. It’s personal,” said former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. “It’s now about his gut feeling.”

We imagine Biden’s gut feeling is that he’s ready for more pudding. Who’s really calling the shots here and why the delay? Poor feedback on Harris? Lobbying by the other camps?

They’re trying the find the most woman-y, man-y, color-y, young-y, liberal-y, good looking-y, no specific policies-y, antifa-y, person (or robot) possible to ‘identify’ with as many as people as possible. They’ll default to another career politician, hahaha!!! Idiots. — John Thomas (@Downtown__Brown) August 1, 2020

If Creepy Joe still can’t make a VP decision, how can anyone believe he’s capable of running the country? — John (@j_tauss) August 1, 2020

Haha doesn’t sound like it will be viewed as an asset. — Stephen K (@bigdog44K) August 1, 2020

Mystery Box! Don’t choose one — OfficeWarrior (@Jrock1320) August 1, 2020

I guess their test leak of Kamala didn’t play too well now back to the drawing board — GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) August 1, 2020

Gee floating Kamala’s name did get the desired results so back to drawing board eh? — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) August 1, 2020

The results of the hair sniffing tests he performed aren’t back yet. — Diane Klein (@DianeKleinNJ) August 1, 2020

Maybe he has too many binders of women to go through. — Paul Brian (@paulrbrian) August 1, 2020

I think he's already made his decision. His handlers are just divided on how to describe the choice without using the words woman or female. — DeLoss McKnight (@DeLossMcKnight) August 1, 2020

When the decision is this hard, you don’t have a great option. — Jeff's Lump (@JeffsLumpsLump) August 1, 2020

By delaying, he’s putting too much emphasis on the VP spot. He is confirming what we all know that his pick may and most likely be the REAL next President ! — Lou (@Loubird83) August 1, 2020

He probably forgot it was due today and had to ask for an extension on his assignment. — 🏖Vol (@as_thechamp) August 1, 2020

He straight up forgot, let’s be serious — Rick Wilson’s Cooler (@AQuintilian) August 1, 2020

He’s waiting for AOC to turn 35 — GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) August 1, 2020

The VP pick always needs to be more un-electable than the Presidential nominee, it's like insurance. They are having a real hard time finding such a person… — Maruka (@Roos_Leg) August 1, 2020

The Democrats have put themselves into quite a position. Biden, to many progressive Democrats, is as good as a Republican, so they want a progressive VP. But Biden, who might have won the nomination by being the most “moderate,” might not want to alienate the more sane faction of his party. The DNC ought to just pick someone for him already.

