Rep. John Lewis, a civil-rights icon, is getting a proper and respectful week-long send-off, complete with a eulogy/campaign speech by former President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, to Reuters, Herman Cain was just an “ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear a mask.”
Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear mask, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/sDehhghcpR pic.twitter.com/caPp9gLFw1
Vile Reuters. Vile. Vile vile.
We thought if we clicked through to the story, the opening paragraph might broaden his life story a bit, but no:
Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website said on Thursday.
Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and many others crowded together without wearing face masks aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Journalism. https://t.co/Eo3P4Ye1SN
this is gross, reuters. you’re garbage people. https://t.co/G6TqxLwBKd
Disgraceful headline.
Hey Reuters, hire this guy:
*Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who rose from poverty to become a successful business executive, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Fixed
Thank you!!
So we just want to get this straight: Are Reuters and other news agencies guaranteeing that wearing a mask will prevent you from contracting the coronavirus? That would be news worth reporting if they could find a conclusive study.
Absolutely abhorrent headline. Shameful to condescend a great man on the day he died. Just sickening. RIP Herman Cain 😔
Hasn't even had an autopsy. Body isn't even cold, and Reuters is already victim-blaming.
Low. Absolutely low and shameful of you to publish this.
This is why the media is rightfully despised.
The headline is atrocious. Wearing a mask will not prevent getting COVID-19. This is why so many people find Reuters / AP obnoxious.
and the media wonders why people hate them, don’t believe a word they say, and hold them in contempt for their lack of intelligence.
Just read this.
Next time you may want to read through the mans CV befor you write the obituary …
The Necro-Schadenfreude continues.
You memorialize terrorists better than people we should inspire to become like
To be fair, it was the Washington Post that called Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar” and Qasem Soleimani a “revered military leader.”
Vile. I don't know if you're capable of shame but that's what a decent person would feel.
There was a man who refused to wear a mask. Then he died.
Great, print it!
“Im a journalism”
This headline is disgraceful.
What a touching tribute Reuters
Tasteless.
He was right with God, if it was his time, it was his time. God called home.
When Rep. Eric Swalwell passes away, make sure to note in the headline that he demanded people stop wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus
