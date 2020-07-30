Rep. John Lewis, a civil-rights icon, is getting a proper and respectful week-long send-off, complete with a eulogy/campaign speech by former President Barack Obama. Meanwhile, to Reuters, Herman Cain was just an “ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear a mask.”

Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear mask, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/sDehhghcpR pic.twitter.com/caPp9gLFw1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2020

Vile Reuters. Vile. Vile vile. — 🇺🇸🌵Graytfl on Parler🙏 (@graytfl) July 30, 2020

We thought if we clicked through to the story, the opening paragraph might broaden his life story a bit, but no:

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website said on Thursday. Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and many others crowded together without wearing face masks aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Disgraceful headline. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 30, 2020

Hey Reuters, hire this guy:

*Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who rose from poverty to become a successful business executive, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis Fixed — Eric Chad 🇺🇸 (@ericrchad) July 30, 2020

Thank you!! — Tammy M. (@tjomac) July 30, 2020

So we just want to get this straight: Are Reuters and other news agencies guaranteeing that wearing a mask will prevent you from contracting the coronavirus? That would be news worth reporting if they could find a conclusive study.

Absolutely abhorrent headline. Shameful to condescend a great man on the day he died. Just sickening. RIP Herman Cain 😔 — 🇺🇸✌Curtis✌🇺🇸 (@fuufnf) July 30, 2020

Hasn't even had an autopsy. Body isn't even cold, and Reuters is already victim-blaming. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) July 30, 2020

Low. Absolutely low and shameful of you to publish this. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 30, 2020

This is why the media is rightfully despised. — Real Jose Galvan (@Jose_Galvan) July 30, 2020

The headline is atrocious. Wearing a mask will not prevent getting COVID-19. This is why so many people find Reuters / AP obnoxious. — Mark Whelan (@mjwhelan) July 30, 2020

and the media wonders why people hate them, don’t believe a word they say, and hold them in contempt for their lack of intelligence.

Just read this. — Ray Morwood (@bulletzandboots) July 30, 2020

Next time you may want to read through the mans CV befor you write the obituary … — You Got Moxie (@U_Got_Moxie) July 30, 2020

The Necro-Schadenfreude continues. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) July 30, 2020

You memorialize terrorists better than people we should inspire to become like — E.H. (@MRe_hod) July 30, 2020

To be fair, it was the Washington Post that called Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “austere religious scholar” and Qasem Soleimani a “revered military leader.”

Vile. I don't know if you're capable of shame but that's what a decent person would feel. — Lulu 🍒 (@BarbMorgenroth) July 30, 2020

There was a man who refused to wear a mask. Then he died. — Tommy Goodguy (@TommyGooodGuy) July 30, 2020

Great, print it!

“Im a journalism” — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) July 30, 2020

This headline is disgraceful. — MKSwancutt (@MKSwancutt) July 30, 2020

What a touching tribute Reuters — BringBackHinkie (@BringBackHinkie) July 30, 2020

Tasteless. — Marvin Brown (@marvinlikewhoa) July 30, 2020

He was right with God, if it was his time, it was his time. God called home. — Kristeen Grubb (@kristeen642) July 30, 2020

When Rep. Eric Swalwell passes away, make sure to note in the headline that he demanded people stop wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

