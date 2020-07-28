This is a great story if true, and if not, it’s still a great story, even if only for the online review by “grammaf.” Apparently she’s a female aged 65 and over and wrote that “I got this for my grandson who’s a protester downtown, he uses it every night and says it does the job.” Fast shipping, great vest!

But … both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and that sleep-deprived Wall of Mom NBC News featured have said it’s all about graffiti, nothing else. But how are they supposed to spray-paint the courthouse unless they manage to clear out the federal agents and their fencing with explosives and other projectiles?

It was good of him to pose on the car for a vanity photo.

User @animegorilla has a thread that begins here that purports to show the guy in several different videos. We’re going to add a nudity warning here; scroll down if you want to see this kid valiantly protecting that nude yoga practitioner known as Portland Athena.

OK, here you go. This is hilarious.

Unreal.

