This is a great story if true, and if not, it’s still a great story, even if only for the online review by “grammaf.” Apparently she’s a female aged 65 and over and wrote that “I got this for my grandson who’s a protester downtown, he uses it every night and says it does the job.” Fast shipping, great vest!

shocking twist. The guy who threw an IED at the portland courthouse was identified in a review by his grandma who bought his gear. This might be the most embarrassing defeat of antifa yet. Grandmas lil revolutionary. Retweet for luls. Archive https://t.co/tadAPQNg1l pic.twitter.com/kJbbTibQtf — Anime gorilla (@animegorilla) July 28, 2020

Apparently the guy who threw an explosive at the federal courthouse in Portland has been identified in a review of the vest his grandma bought for him to riot in. You couldn't make this up. pic.twitter.com/t0niw3boUN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

It's right here in the review section: https://t.co/gdAJHRl8dp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

You can see the guy throwing explosives here. https://t.co/rWumqQLQoF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 28, 2020

But … both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and that sleep-deprived Wall of Mom NBC News featured have said it’s all about graffiti, nothing else. But how are they supposed to spray-paint the courthouse unless they manage to clear out the federal agents and their fencing with explosives and other projectiles?

Looks like this guy. pic.twitter.com/FO89FtqEQk — Hyper Intelligent Roof Korean (@RimZ3d) July 28, 2020

It was good of him to pose on the car for a vanity photo.

“Oh come on grandma, I’m out here trying to overthrow the government and you’re cramping my style” 😭 — Omar Sheriff🥇 (@OmarSheriffHD) July 28, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 28, 2020

This was my response, when my wife asked why I was laughing so hard I said, "can you think of anything more Oregon than this?" — j5andcrew (@j5andcrew) July 28, 2020

Even the memes are automated at this point. Automation will come for us all. — David A. Richards 🇺🇸 🦅 (@DaveARichards) July 28, 2020

Beyond parody — the extraordinary nip 🇺🇲 (@venusaursus) July 28, 2020

It's really makes those tactical skinny jeans POP! — ✯ Lizzy Tex Borden ✯ (@LizzyTexBorden) July 28, 2020

Riot Gear for birthday from Gammy. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 28, 2020

Thank you granny for the distinguishing vest. It will be used to identify him in the future if he lives long enough. Talk with your grandson and maybe he’ll quit being violent. Unless that’s what you want. — Kevin (@kevincaskey48) July 28, 2020

LMFAOOOO. Of COURSE his grandma bought it for him. Lololololol — Mr. 47 (@JCAP201) July 28, 2020

Grandma made me do it!!!! pic.twitter.com/7bGqV4ZkEA — Justaguy (@Jim145314) July 28, 2020

Gramma's awfully proud of her rioting grandson — Kacee111 ⭐⭐⭐ (@kacee_1013) July 28, 2020

This confirms 2 things:

1) This is LARPing at an epic level.

2) The Northwest is the new Confederate States of America. — RidnDrty (@nypizzarules) July 29, 2020

To further my previous point #1, he wanted a vest that (from the website)

“Activate your streetwear swag with Men's Icon Reflective Olive Vest from Hudson!” But not an actual Kevlar vest that would have some usefulness. — RidnDrty (@nypizzarules) July 29, 2020

Oh it’s machine washable so that’s good. — Practical Hurricane (@DefenderOcheese) July 29, 2020

Awesome. Grandma must be proud of her little anarchist. — The Black Lab (@TheBlackLab2A) July 28, 2020

Portland's best and brightest. — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) July 28, 2020

Look mom! I'm a revolutionary! — Douglas MechArthur (@Kicksbuttson) July 28, 2020

What a wonderful grandma. Wonder if it'll stop a club to the head? — g yaffe (@gyaffe) July 28, 2020

Aaannd this is the problem. Gramma is literally proud of purchasing him riot gear & how he looks in it. This kid never had a chance in society. — American Mama (@Americagirl72) July 29, 2020

That’s a big bowl of family dysfunction. — Mark (@Markboldy) July 29, 2020

Complete with the selfie for IG. This shit is bonkers. 😜 — Cammo Hat 🇺🇲🍺🥓 (@J0E_C4MEL) July 28, 2020

Stunting with his Toyota Corolla ….😐 — Wyoming Jones (@USknowsBest) July 29, 2020

I hope we don't start seeing a "wall of grandmas" now. — Robert E. Gibbons (@UMAD467) July 29, 2020

My grandmother made me pasta — Escape From New York (@escape_york) July 29, 2020

User @animegorilla has a thread that begins here that purports to show the guy in several different videos. We’re going to add a nudity warning here; scroll down if you want to see this kid valiantly protecting that nude yoga practitioner known as Portland Athena.

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

…

OK, here you go. This is hilarious.

him earlier protecting a woman with a shield while sneaking looks. first time he saw a vagina IRL pic.twitter.com/NRa8dxWiXV — Anime gorilla (@animegorilla) July 28, 2020

Unreal.

Related: