As Twitchy reported earlier, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler decided to visit downtown Portland around the federal courthouse that’s under siege to see things firsthand, even though the crowd wasn’t happy to see a fascist like him among their ranks. Along with the narrative that these are peaceful protests (during the day, maybe), we’re seeing the media point out that the suburbs are doing just fine and the liberals there who put a man like Wheeler in office aren’t really bothered, except by the presence of the feds in their fair city.

Richard Grenell, having watched a video of the mostly peaceful protesters setting the federal courthouse on fire, urged Oregonians to stop voting for their current political leaders.

Oregonians, your local political leaders have failed you. Stop voting for them. https://t.co/8oV9EnGgio — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 23, 2020

New York Times columnist and native Oregonian invited Grenell to beautiful Portland to show him all the surrounding blocks that aren’t on fire.

Rick, come to beautiful Portland, and you'll find that the "city in flames" narrative is nonsense. There are a couple of blocks in downtown that are in tumult each night, though, partly because the Trump administration dispatched troops to inflame the situation for its benefit. https://t.co/GnubK51dZT — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 23, 2020

Wow, President Trump dispatched troops to Portland, and that’s what set off the violent protests?

And what about the FIRST 45 days of burning & looting BEFORE the DHS got there? Let me guess….. They just knew they were coming so we’re rioting AHEAD of them showing up. 🤔🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 23, 2020

So, you're saying that it's Trump's fault that the rioters try to burn down the federal courthouse every night Because that just sounds stupid. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 23, 2020

You're insane. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 23, 2020

There were vandalism, looting, arson and rioting there every night for 6 weeks before federal troops showed up. It was in all the paspers, even the NYT. Surprised you didn't hear about it. — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) July 23, 2020

Those blocks have been in chaos for 50+ nights. When were federal authorities sent again? — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲💙 (@RaychelTania) July 23, 2020

When did the "city in flames" start vs federal officers "inflaming the situation" for Trumps benefit? — The Red Votes are Coming! ⭐⭐⭐ (@1_Decided_Voter) July 23, 2020

The protesters attempted to burn down a federal courthouse, you insufferable boob. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) July 23, 2020

Hi Nick. I live in Portland. Would you like to walk around downtown with me and we can take pictures, tweet them, and offer our commentary? — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) July 23, 2020

I was literally watching a livestream last night of absolute anarchy and chaos. Stop lying. — Kevin Autrey 🇺🇸 (@autrey_kevin) July 23, 2020

Come on Nick. The planes only crashed into two towers. Most of the city is fine! — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) July 23, 2020

"We are happy to report the cancer is local and the surrounding tissue is only inflamed because of the radiation treatments." https://t.co/Y1orkhlwdY — Mike Partyka (@MichaelJPartyka) July 23, 2020

My dad lives there. He’s scared to go out. It’s not right, Nick. — Bruce Renwick (@WBruceRenwick) July 23, 2020

A friend of mine is a bus driver in Portland. She says they have ruined the downtown and the park. That’s the part people visit when going to Portland, so yes, they have ruined it. — Non-essential small business owner (@geo94553) July 23, 2020

I used to come to Portland all the time. I had a brother in law who lived on the Park blocks. Since 2016 it has been one ongoing dumpster fire. Everyone I know avoids it now. Trump didn't inflame anything. Its been going on for over 50 days straight — Jason Sabourin (@jasnotron) July 23, 2020

100 arson fires in 2 week period in June

Fireworks, Molotov cocktails

Targets range from offices to vehicles to portable toilets. pic.twitter.com/LJK7874Eca — JLaw (@yoopermomma) July 23, 2020

"Everything is fine, except for a few city blocks that are destroyed and on fire. But it's cool–it's not my neighborhood." Great call, dork. 😂 — Fierce Intentionality 🇺🇸 (@FIntentionality) July 23, 2020

It’s just a few blocks of lawless thugs. No big deal that local government and apparently citizens enable this nonsense. Wonder how the business owners and citizens that live near those blocks are feeling? Unsafe, unsupported, unheard? Almost like they don’t matter? — Andrew Orr (@TheAndrewOrr) July 23, 2020

And why should citizens cede even an inch of their city against their will and not be able to access it for 50+ straight days. Political nonsense. Do not vote for these people. — Alan (@lagrangecreek) July 23, 2020

Now do the weeks and YEARS before @realDonaldTrump sent troops to Portland. Do you REALLY think we were all born yesterday? That we have no working memories? — Your Mom (@YourServiceYW) July 23, 2020

They really assume none of have been keeping up with events in Portland for the past three years, much less the past 30. — William Hillis 这不是个中文名字 (@WilliamEHillis) July 23, 2020

"Only a couple blocks of a once great American city are in flames; every night." The new Democratic normal. — Theodore (@RefDemo) July 23, 2020

Is it weird to anyone else that Democratic mayors are actually surrendering blocks of their downtowns to rioters for weeks at a time? CHOP in Seattle was also just a few blocks downtown, and it was going great until a couple of people were shot and killed and they had to pull the plug. But we hear there are some beautiful outlying suburbs.

