It’s not that late, but we’re awfully tired of hearing about President Trump’s “paramilitary” force in Portland and absolutely nothing about the anarchists who’ve been rioting for more than 50 nights in a row and doing their best to burn down the federal courthouse, preferably with some feds barricaded inside. We knew Saturday when #PortlandKidnappings was trending on Twitter that this would dominate the news cycle this week, and it has — so why don’t CNN and MSNBC send reporters to downtown Portland to ask these allegedly unmarked federal agents who they are. Rep. Maxine Waters is a sitting congresswoman and has no idea what’s going on, apparently.

She does have a theory though: This could all just be a trial run for when Trump loses reelection. He’ll already have his secret police in the streets of major Democrat-led cities. Even Hillary Clinton has suggested that Trump might not “go quietly,” though we’re old enough to remember rioting in the streets of Portland after she lost in 2016.

Watch this nonsense courtesy of Townhall’s Julio Rosas:

.@RepMaxineWaters on DHS sending agents to Portland as riots continue: "As a matter of fact, it has been suggested that this is a trial run by the president of the United States who may be organizing to not accept what happens when we have the election if he’s not elected." pic.twitter.com/54a2DHDx7l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 22, 2020

In other words, what the Dems are pulling now they will pull if they don’t win the election. It’s signaling plain and simple. — zippity doo dah (@wakeywakey16) July 22, 2020

If/when they don’t win they will burn the country to the ground. What’s going on right now is just a warmup for November. — Phil (@realPhilLacio) July 22, 2020

Well, Democrats are experts about not accepting presidential elections. — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) July 22, 2020

Didn't they say he wasn't going to accept the results of the election in 2016 either? And which party is still crying and refusing to accept the results? — Kate (@KateTay0909) July 22, 2020

Maxine, always good for a laugh. Takes a days old refuted nonsensical concept and repeats it, seriously thinking it's a real thing, yet her attack is attacking the rumor, unknowingly. An already refuted rumor. And a ridiculous one from the start. — Rawhide Chew Defender Chip (@TopDogChip) July 22, 2020

Oh, it has been suggested, okay — Tobin Karicher (@TobinKaricher) July 22, 2020

“It has been suggested” = “I take no responsibility for my comments, but I want to start a rumor.” — Your government is trolling you (@politweakers) July 22, 2020

“it has been suggested” = “I’m the one suggesting it because that’s our latest talking point to spread fear and disinformation. Also, this is me projecting what we dems plan to do when we lose.” — tweetsmacghee (@tweetsmacghee) July 22, 2020

Everyone lost 20 IQ points listening to that. — Greg Kasprzak (@GregKasprzak) July 22, 2020

I’m sure it has nothing to do with the continued attempt to destroy Federal property by illegal rioters. 😉 — DurtyWookie (@DirtDiver617) July 22, 2020

It never ceases to amaze me that some people think the military would just blindly listen to Trump. They really do a disservice to the armed forces by equating them to mindless robots — Mike (@1984MPM) July 22, 2020

Love that these are the people who are supposed to help us get out of this crisis and recession — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) July 22, 2020

This kind of ridiculousness is what you get with no term limits. — Aloysius Bartholomew Zanzibar (@jkenn1212) July 23, 2020

They just recycle their talking points like their favorite wet dreams. — Hitch (@hitch29969) July 22, 2020

They can’t imagine Trump voluntarily handing over the Oval Office because the concept escapes them — it doesn’t match the TDS-induced fantasies they’ve been entertaining since 2016.

And you in the media will just unquestionably run with this utterly insane take because you're narrative driven and totally biased — Murphy's Law (@possiblymurphy) July 23, 2020

We’re sure Joy Reid pushed back pretty hard.

This is a setup for the lawsuits & next fake Russia scandal they’re going to unleash when Trump wins — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) July 23, 2020

@RepMaxineWaters or perhaps a test run for when the Dems don't accept the Electoral College win for Trump. — Brian Plummer (@bmpworldwide) July 22, 2020

MSNBC is the two-way mirror that allows you to look into the liberal insane asylum. — Kavu Stock (@kavustock) July 22, 2020

Suggested only by unserious Democrats who would rather politicize violence and criminal behavior than protect their own citizens (including CHILDREN) from dying. This is DISGUSTINGLY reprehensible. Never forget: They hate Trump more than they care if you and your family live. https://t.co/RidMsztn8g — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 22, 2020

