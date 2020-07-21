As Twitchy reported Monday, a handful of Democratic mayors, led by Portland’s Ted Wheeler, wrote a letter to Congress calling for the immediate removal of federal agents from their cities and an investigation of their “unconstitutional terror tactics” — like trying to stop a mob that’s been trying for more than 50 nights to break into and burn down the federal courthouse in Portland.

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heileman suggested that what President Trump is actually doing by threatening to send in “paramilitary units” is a “trial run” for trying to steal the election through force or intimidation.

MSNBC’s @jheil on Trump sending federal police into Portland: a “trial run” for using “force” to “steal this election” pic.twitter.com/oGqnJpi1A8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 21, 2020

Unbelievable. What does he think the burning down of the courthouse in Portland is a trial run for? Heileman doesn’t seem at all concerned with why Trump would send in the feds to quell a weeks-long riot intent on destroying federal property.

they don't need not stinkin protection pic.twitter.com/kUXzsp8fea — "Get thee behind me, Satan " (@ThatsNo55136486) July 21, 2020

He should come out of his echo chamber periodically — LoDavis⚜️⚜️ (@lldavis12) July 21, 2020

Talk to THE PEOPLE & ask them if THEY want the protection — Jeannie (@Jeannie01075523) July 21, 2020

Boy do they know how to project — Bill (@tress777) July 21, 2020

The last 5 months have been a democrat effort to steal the election — 𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖞 𝕱𝖆𝖎𝖓 (@Faino) July 21, 2020

They love to make up things they think trump will do, then get outraged and have panels and lots of air time about said made up ‘what if’ scenario. It’s an @MSNBC specialty. — GB (@GBtablereads) July 21, 2020

This guy is an idiot. With an idiot following. Just read through a bunch of MSNBC posts from a couple of years ago on the Steele dossier. These people should be held accountable for their idiocracy. — spatty (@SpattyAl) July 21, 2020

You’re ridiculous. Marxist/Communists looking to destabilize local, state and federal governments using violence. We pay taxes for defense and protections. You sure know how to turn things upside down just like a good Alinsky-ite. — RightSideOfReagan 🇺🇸 (@goshenhawk1) July 21, 2020

This kind of propagandizing and fear-mongering is repulsive. — Coach Gus Thompson Pearl (@pearl_gus) July 21, 2020

He revealed his evidence for this assertion didn't he? — Blad (@Honeybladger) July 21, 2020

I think a vaccine for TDS is more in need than one for COVID at the moment. — SusanI56 (@suzn1956) July 21, 2020

He's either nuts, terribly ignorant, malicious or just looking to make scintillating news. He knows better than what he's putting out for the dumbos. — Marilyn Morris (@We_Ranch) July 21, 2020

They've been rioting in Portland for almost 2 months. This guy is faker (or dumber) than that bowl of (fake) fruit behind them. — Eduardo Gearhart (@Eddie753) July 21, 2020

Nutcases. — still nunya (@lazyone2222) July 21, 2020

He is off the rails with Rick Wilson, Joe and Mika, Nicolle Wallace — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) July 21, 2020

This is such crap! This opinion is offered through the Orange Man Bad lens rather than from the perspective that 99% of Americans want to see the lawless destruction and rioting stopped. Mayors don't have the political will for it. It appears that the President does. — Tyler D (@tyler_d34) July 21, 2020

Alex Jones got kicked off twitter for this type of talk. — Nick_James80 (@James80Nick) July 21, 2020

I can't wait to see these people cry on election night. — pro table tennis player + trick-shot artist (@MrBobSugar) July 21, 2020

This bald goon was crying in the Hillary convention center in 2016. Crying. Tears. — KrisssKrosss (@KrisssCrosss) July 21, 2020

The sad thing is a lot of snowflakes will actually believe this garbage. — Jamey Hollis (@j_hollis1021) July 21, 2020

Every day with the “Trump is gonna steal the election” nonsense. Can’t they dream up another conspiracy theory? — Weimdog (@weimdog) July 22, 2020

What an absolute loon. — JediCT10 (@JediCT10) July 21, 2020

Clowns — Dusty (@Dusty79204924) July 21, 2020

Here we go again. God these people are tiresome and pathetic — Jerry Kazek (@JerryKazek) July 21, 2020

What an absolute lunatic. What is wrong with these people? — Rory Turner (@waxedthedude) July 21, 2020

“I don’t want to be overly alarmist”, too late @jheil. Your #TDS is now becoming physically disabling. — 11.03.2020 (@Leland613) July 21, 2020

Hey @jheil, we are way out ahead of you because the Antifa & BLM thugs causing all the problems are being PAID to disrupt and cause fear and to “steal the election”. America WILL NOT FALL FOR IT, SHUT THEM DOWN! Nothing peaceful about them! — Just PK 😎 (@PKzuzu) July 21, 2020

Now we want to check out the guy’s freezer for boutique ice cream.

That is a nice kitchen for a Bolshevik to have. — Banquo X (@Banquozpost) July 21, 2020

I love it when these nitwits that also preach income inequality do so in front of their $20,000 fridge. — Evets (@evets2727) July 21, 2020

Heileman really ought to put his money where his mouth is and join up with the anarchists in Portland to drive out Trump’s paramilitary force.

Related: