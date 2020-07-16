As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture had posted on its website a chart called, “Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness & White Culture in the United States.” The chart examined aspects of whiteness such as individualism, hard work, the scientific method, the nuclear family, respect for authority, and delayed gratification that are ingrained in American culture as the “norm.”



So… self-reliance, the scientific method, and hard work are all symptoms of "whiteness"?

I'm sorry, can we stop the simulation and reboot. https://t.co/GybUYl2pw9 — Megan Logan (@mlogancreative) July 15, 2020

The Smithsonian must have heard the message loud and clear and on Thursday announced that it had removed the chart:

At the National Museum of African American History and Culture, we believe that any productive conversation on race must start with honesty, respect for others, and an openness to ideas and information that provide new perspectives. — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

In that context, we recently unveiled “Talking About Race,” an online portal providing research, studies, and other academic materials from the fields of history, education, psychology, and human development. — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

Our goal in doing so was to contribute to a discussion on this vitally important subject that millions of Americans are grappling with. Since yesterday, certain content in the “Talking About Race” portal has been the subject of questions that we have taken seriously. — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

We have listened to public sentiment and have removed a chart that does not contribute to the productive discussion we had intended. The site's intent and purpose are to foster and cultivate conversations that are respectful and constructive and provide increased understanding. — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

As an educational institution, we value meaningful dialogue and believe that we are stronger when we can pause, listen, and reflect—even when it challenges us to reconsider our approach. — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

We hope that this portal will be an ever-evolving place that will continue to grow, develop, and ensure that we listen to one another in a spirit of civility and common cause. https://t.co/j16wGcvNkm — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) July 16, 2020

You’re doing a bang-up job of cultivating “a spirit of civility and common cause.”

The problem ain't the chart. The problem is the entire propagandistic critical race theory effort. https://t.co/G9h2tCXgHw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2020

Removing the chart doesn’t remove the belief in and intent of the chart. — Fred Fredburger (@SpaciusImpetu) July 16, 2020

If it was intended to start a conversation why was it totally one sided? Where was the "blackness" flow chart? @michaeljknowles @dbongino — Heather jo47 (@HeatherJo47) July 16, 2020

'Woke' is ideological cancer. — Victor Davis Hanson is my spirit animal. (@qbromley2112) July 16, 2020

None of those involved in this should be employed by the Smithsonian. Nor should they ever try and educate anyone except what not to do. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 16, 2020

Hilarious. Pound sand. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) July 16, 2020

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Chance the Gardner ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@wiley_wabbitt) July 16, 2020

That was very punctual and action oriented of you, and your reasoning here seems to be concerned with cause and effect relationships. Also, you seem to think your focus on conversation means tomorrow will be better. Clearly then you are white supremacists. — Voltaire of Year Zero (@ReturnVoltaire) July 16, 2020

Clearly.

Wow, cracks me up that my tax dollars are paying for this. Can't believe you are serious with that "Whiteness" thing where we have to realize that if you are a Christian or make plans for your future you might be adopting practices that are too "white". — glencastle (@glencastle) July 16, 2020

Why then do you make racist stereotypes about white and black people? Why do you call desireable behaviours "whiteness" as if these behaviours are unreachable for other humans? Wokeness is sophistry. — Andreas Hämäläinen (@Hamalisk) July 16, 2020

So insulting to black folks… Did you consider the other side of the coin… nothing like the soft racism of low expectations… Try seeing the best in people instead of peddling critical race theory. — HobbitStro (@RuggerStro) July 16, 2020

The chart’s been taken down, but there’s still plenty of material up at the “Talking About Race” portal that’s essentially the same thing, so it’s a start.

