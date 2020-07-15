First things first: A day or two ago Christina Sommers tweeted that you couldn’t tell the difference anymore between headlines in the New York Times and headlines in Teen Vogue. Now, thanks to Future Female Leaders, you can see for yourself if you can tell the difference:

We’ve already given it away in our own headline, so yes, this is Teen Vogue: “Black Power Naps Is Addressing Systemic Racism in Sleep.” Time to update that list of things that are racist, like chess, milk, the coronavirus, and L.A. freeways.

We give up … how is sleep racist? Brittney McNamara reports:

Fannie Sosa and Navild Acosta were tired, but it wasn’t just any old fatigue. Yes, they experienced a lack of sleep, but they were specifically experiencing a generational fatigue familiar to Black people and people of color. From this sleeplessness, the two created Black Power Naps.

“It came from understanding that the American dream is a sleepless one,” Sosa said. “ We inherited this exhaustion.”

“We’re dealing with an inheritance of sleep deprivation. Sleep deprivation was a…deliberate tactic of slave owners to basically make the mind feeble,” he said. “That same tactic has only evolved.”

To help resolve this chronic lack of sleep, Acosta and Sosa are calling for rest as reparations. Yes, they’re looking for an ease to the many burdens that might prevent Black people and people of color from sleeping like systemic racism, socioeconomic struggle, and more. But they’re also looking for the opportunity to rest and have leisure time — time that will allow people to dream and heal.

So what is Black Power Naps anyway? It’s “an artistic initiative with components including physical installations, zines, an opera, and more.” Good thinking — an opera is a great way to put people to sleep.

Thanks, Nick Cannon.

Bonus: We had this set aside as a companion piece to Nick Cannon’s riff Tuesday, but this fellow explains that 85 percent of whites have no soul because of a calcified pineal gland. Apparently this guy has half a million subscribers on YouTube.

Tags: Black Power Napsreparationssleepsystemic racismTeen Vogue