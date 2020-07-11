We know next to nothing about the Black Lives Matters protesters who burst through a gate and marched down a private street in St. Louis to confront the mayor at her home, but thanks to the firefighters in the media, we know all about the McCloskeys, the two personal injury attorneys who brandished firearms when the marchers trespassed on their property. For one thing, we’ve learned that police executed a search warrant Friday evening and confiscated one of the weapons.

In a piece published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Saturday, we learn that the McCloskeys “have a long history of not backing down” — that is, they’re firm believers in property rights and — though it’s hard to believe since they’re both attorneys — they have a history of filing lawsuits.

Public records, which of course the press has decided it must sift through, show that the McCloskeys “are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property rights.” Jeremy Kohler writes:

They filed a lawsuit in 1988 to obtain their house, a castle built for Adolphus Busch’s daughter and her husband during St. Louis’ brief run as a world-class city in the early 20th century. At the McCloskeys’ property in Franklin County, they have sued neighbors for making changes to a gravel road and twice in just over two years evicted tenants from a modular home on their property. Mark McCloskey sued a former employer for wrongful termination and his sister, father and his father’s caretaker for defamation. … By filing so many lawsuits, the McCloskeys opened a large window onto their values and ambitions. Their lawsuits center on obtaining land, keeping people off of it, and forcing people to follow rules or make good on agreements. Sometimes the suits are about collecting damages for harm done to them.

The press obviously wants to make the McCloskeys the poster children for Second Amendment advocates and thus has to do what it can to make them look bad. But seriously, who’s surprised that a couple of attorneys have a history of filing lawsuits?

“Their lawsuits center on obtaining land, keeping people off of it, and forcing people to follow rules or make good on agreements.” Oh no!

The garbage STL daily is trying to drag every bit of dirt, true or false, they can find about the McCloskeys as tho it has any bearing on the FACT that a violent rage mob destroyed private property & screamed threats while trespassing & caused the couple to fear for their lives. https://t.co/mvXf7HaVc4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2020

The smear and destroy campaign has begun. — OpenTheCountry! Trump2020 (@MartinA67498325) July 11, 2020

They’re not “protesters” when they’ve broken down a gate to invade private property — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 11, 2020

What does their "history" have to do with the fact that their gate was pulled down and they were threatened by a mob? — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 11, 2020

OMG, they have a history of not backing down. Is that the same as sticking up for their rights? How dare they. Throw the book at them! — Johnny Sez (@JoeFarpoloJr) July 11, 2020

Three cheers for them for not backing down — Edencr (@Edencer1) July 11, 2020

"…history of not backing down"

Um, maybe I'm crazy but this reads like a good thing? If I'm threatened I wouldn't back down either. — A Roguish Ham (@ARoguishHam) July 11, 2020

Not backing down is a bad thing? If that's true. There sure are some bad people including me around my neck of the woods. — Bobby Widner (@BobbyWidner1) July 11, 2020

They say "long history of not backing down" like it's a bad thing. — RedInTheHead (@TrustThePlan__) July 11, 2020

The entire nation (except the few) is on the side of anyone who protects their property. This couple is wealthy, and “can afford” the unconstitutional assault of fines, lawyers, waste of time. What happens when they come for the people who are barely making it? — Dawn Otto 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@DawnOtto18) July 11, 2020

@DLoesch 100% positive #StLouis has more actual murders and rapes they could be investigating and prosecuting… but let’s politically go after this… — Bryan McNally 🇺🇸 (@BryanDMcNally) July 11, 2020

There wasn't actually a crime, so they must be smeared to maintain the narrative that they're "bad people." — S̀͡҉̴͏ḩ̶a̷̛͘͟͏k͡҉͏y҉̵̵̵̕ (@extrashaky) July 11, 2020

My favorite line from the article: “Their lawsuits center on obtaining land, keeping people off of it, and forcing people to follow rules or make good on agreements.” How dare they! — JimD (@DogsJim2) July 11, 2020

I see a lot of people condemning the homeowners for protecting themselves when the police did not come. Just remember that the mob is fickle and it can turn on a moments notice and aim at YOU. I truly hope all of them will remember their advice and condemnation when that happens. — Michele Jeanne (@MicheleJeanne3) July 11, 2020

These are not politicians. They did not voluntarily become public figures. If this can happen to them, it can to anyone. — Richard Buitron (@RickbuiBuitron) July 11, 2020

Have never seen StL Post-Dispatch ever blatantly pursue personal destruction of individuals in over half century reading that paper. #TonyMessenger is become the mouth of Sauron lately. — C L (@caliCardinalFan) July 11, 2020

They consfiscated their guns. Next step – haul them off to prison. America in 2020. — Norman F Birnberg (@NormanFBirnberg) July 11, 2020

We’d love to equally deep dives into the public records of some of the protesters.

