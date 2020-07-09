As Twitchy reported just a few days ago, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy touting a 33-page report by his own administration absolving him of any responsibility for thousands of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes following his executive order that nursing homes admit patients with COVID-19. The report concluded the governor’s order was not “a significant” factor in the deaths.

We know the media has been treating “the Luv Guv” with kid gloves and secretly wishing he were the 2020 Democratic nominee, but the New York Times actually made some baby steps toward reality Thursday by putting its headline in the form of a question: “Does Cuomo Share Blame for 6,200 Virus Deaths in N.Y. Nursing Homes?” You mean it’s even a question?

Does Cuomo share blame for 6,200 virus deaths linked to nursing homes in New York? ⁦⁦@luisferre⁩ ⁦@amyjharris⁩ https://t.co/H6PDQCXAfA — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 9, 2020

The buck stops here, right?

Yes. Yes, he does. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 9, 2020

Of course, the Times in a roundabout way decided also to fall back on the “Republicans pounce” angle.

"What went wrong? The effort to answer that question has become politically charged, with Republican lawmakers using the deaths to try to undermine Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo". pic.twitter.com/Ks6rhAUr9U — Dodd (@Amuk3) July 9, 2020

Incredible. That’s the first graph in a story about Cuomo signing the order to put Covid patients into nursing homes. Thousands dead and The NY Times is still hedging for their dude. https://t.co/iwKLWphMgK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2020

One small paragraph, and it’s the only thing that matters in this entire story. Two sentences is what The NY Times story gave it. Two sentences. pic.twitter.com/O6yZrBIyNQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2020

So it is possible that Cuomo does share some blame. This should come with a big BREAKING NEWS header.

This is a rhetorical question, right? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 9, 2020

Share implies there is someone else to blame. There isn’t. — JAC (@michcusejac5) July 9, 2020

Share? Try he’s completely to blame. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) July 9, 2020

Share?! With who?! Who else signed the order? — Muad'dib (@Patrick_M_Jones) July 9, 2020

Nope. He owns them all. No sharing. @NYGovCuomo hates grandmas everywhere — John Critz (@BigDaddyLand) July 9, 2020

Nope, he did this. — Jeni Peni (@peni_jeni) July 9, 2020

I remember him saying & I quote “if you need someone to blame, blame me. The buck stops here with me” — 🌻Rosa Alcivar🌻 (@RosaAlcivar11) July 9, 2020

No. The blame is ENTIRELY his. — ed moore (@cannoneerfour) July 9, 2020

Yes. That was obvious three months ago. You can’t say he’s been “largely praised” when it’s you all who’ve done the praising. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) July 9, 2020

Sure they can; they, and he, are shameless.

Those were his orders. It's his responsibility. — A. Bear Esq., MBE, ICBM, PSU, E173, ISO2171, QED. (@Bearocalypse) July 9, 2020

1. Cuomo “mandated” NY nursing homes take Covid-infected patients. 2. 6,300 Covid-infected patients were then released to nursing homes. 3. 6,483 have died in NY nursing homes. 4. Cuomo “is” to blame for their deaths! 5. @NYTimes should take issue vs. “Republicans pounce”. pic.twitter.com/hLhFOI4Q5L — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 9, 2020

100% on him. — Chris McMillen (@mcmillendesign) July 9, 2020

He takes ALL THE BLAME! We all saw his executive order. He knowingly and deliberately put the elderly, like my now dead grandfather, at even greater risk. This is all in him. — Bekah ن (@daxafina) July 9, 2020

No, the blame is entirely his. Next question? — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) July 9, 2020

Expecting an executive to have foresight and common sense at a baseline level is reasonable. Cuomo failed on both counts. — Treatyoself (@Treat88) July 9, 2020

Share? No the blame is all his. — Tony Delph (@TonyDelph40) July 9, 2020

Is this a trick question? — Tony Lima ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TonyLimaPOL) July 9, 2020

The 6,200 deaths are actually a significant undercount. New York, unlike other states, does not count a death as a "nursing home death" if a nursing home patient dies in a hospital.https://t.co/kmdBUhR1Zz — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) July 9, 2020

Maybe the media could help disabuse the governor of his delusion that the buck stops somewhere else if outlets like ABC News didn’t treat interviews like dates and bring up how Cuomo’s single and available.

Related: