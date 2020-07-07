As Twitchy recently reported, new streaming service Disney+ made a big deal out of acquiring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” for streaming. However, in the light of statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson being vandalized or toppled, things became problematic. A Harvard historian wrote a piece in the university’s magazine about “Correcting ‘Hamilton.'”

So we’d certainly be tearing down statues of Alexander Hamilton, so why does Miranda get a pass and countless awards for his portrayal of a slave trader? The New York Post reports that Miranda addressed the controversy somewhat on Twitter Monday, saying the “sheer tonnage of complexities and failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut.” Hey, he fit what he could into a two-and-a-half-hour musical, and the slave-trading just didn’t make the final cut.

Flawed people in the sense they were slave-owners, but hey, everyone’s got some baggage, right? So is “Hamilton” canceled or not? Let’s see how things play by the new rules.

