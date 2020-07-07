As Twitchy recently reported, new streaming service Disney+ made a big deal out of acquiring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” for streaming. However, in the light of statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson being vandalized or toppled, things became problematic. A Harvard historian wrote a piece in the university’s magazine about “Correcting ‘Hamilton.'”

“In the sense of the Ellis Island immigrant narrative, he was not an immigrant, “He was not pro-immigrant, either. “He was not an abolitionist,” she added. “He bought and sold slaves for his in-laws, and opposing slavery was never at the forefront of his agenda. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) June 28, 2020

So we’d certainly be tearing down statues of Alexander Hamilton, so why does Miranda get a pass and countless awards for his portrayal of a slave trader? The New York Post reports that Miranda addressed the controversy somewhat on Twitter Monday, saying the “sheer tonnage of complexities and failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut.” Hey, he fit what he could into a two-and-a-half-hour musical, and the slave-trading just didn’t make the final cut.

"’Hamilton’ is a flawed play about flawed people." Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to critics calling to cancel 'Hamilton' https://t.co/MQ9hOxl5PT pic.twitter.com/kRSVtqsZkz — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2020

Flawed people in the sense they were slave-owners, but hey, everyone’s got some baggage, right? So is “Hamilton” canceled or not? Let’s see how things play by the new rules.

Not good enough. They glorify slave owners. #CancelHamilton — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) July 7, 2020

Anyone who likes Hamilton is a racist — ed (@eleventy17) July 7, 2020

The wokeness always comes for you… you can never be woke enough and it’s only a matter of time — bro1278 (@brooksy1278) July 7, 2020

Flawed people are not acceptable anymore — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) July 7, 2020

Just cancel it — Bonnie (@BonBee81) July 7, 2020

This pretty much proves that no one can be woke enough… — 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) July 7, 2020

Such is the trajectory of all extremism. — 🧐 (@monocless) July 7, 2020

Sometimes, what goes around comes around. — Starbird (@Starbird_Tweets) July 7, 2020

Nope. Gotta go. New rules.

If syrup gets the axe…so does this crap — Neverbend (@Nbell3) July 7, 2020

The mob come for all. — NeVeRMoRe (@nevermo37738806) July 7, 2020

Yeah it should be that simple but we're light years past that point. Have fun out there! — Regs (@r3gulations) July 7, 2020

Libs rules. Thoughts and prayers. — Lulu_Lapin really (@EntitledDFW) July 7, 2020

@Lin_Manuel We will come for you last is never a good deal, even when you're last — Idrinkandiknowthings (@wrongbucko) July 7, 2020

I mean, it glorifies the one country founded on WHITE supremacy. Hamilton was a WHITE man!!!!! 🤯 — The Raven (@Co_lo_neh) July 7, 2020

Sorry, but you have to completely perfect. He should have to give all the money back too, obviously. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) July 7, 2020

reparations 👍 — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) July 7, 2020

Translation: it's ok when we do it! — Scott Denniston (@SDM219) July 7, 2020

Not good enough. Not to mention the cultural appropriation – POCs playing people who were white. Might as well put on a play about the heroes of the confederacy. #CancelHamilton — Dixon 🇺🇸 (@paterno4ever409) July 7, 2020

Can we not acknowledge that history is imperfect because people are imperfect? Is nuance this dead? That bad can exist within good & good w/in bad because it does also w/ people? A flawed people today judge a flawed people of the past. A flawed people will judge us in the future. https://t.co/9hiGdyfM8v — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 7, 2020

Too late my normal twitter peeps, the goal post has now been moved. Hamilton can be praised by the libs again. Tune in tomorrow when the post is moved back and statues can be torn down again. — Si vis pacem, para bellum (@Gmen814Sanchez) July 7, 2020

Wise words:

Any story about people is about flawed people, because people are flawed. Humanity has not and will not reach perfection. He are imperfect beings. Try your best, be nice to people, try to make things better by building up instead of tearing down. — G'Ville Bitts (@GVilleBitts) July 7, 2020

