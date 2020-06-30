If George Washington is getting canceled. . .

. . .how soon until protesters come for other Founding Fathers, like Alexander Hamilton?

This Friday, the phenomenon comes exclusively to #DisneyPlus. See Hamilton streaming July 3. ⭐️ #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/AmhuEcDoez — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 28, 2020

Or does Hamilton get a pass because of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play?

Want to eliminate white supremacist revisionist history & symbols? Let's include this revisionist & insulting nonsense represented by the play & now movie Hamilton! Its not just the colonized dressed up as white folks its myth of an anti-slavery Hamilton. https://t.co/a8WiLcSUh4 — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) June 25, 2020

More from Harvard Professor Annette Gordon-Reed:

This article below is 4 years old. In light of the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney Plus on July 3rd, in the moment we are in are folks actually going to celebrate Alexander Hamilton who bought and sold enslaved Africans? — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) June 28, 2020

"The show portrays Hamilton as a “young, scrappy, and hungry” immigrant He was born on the Caribbean Island of Nevis, but qualified as a U.S. citizen when the Constitution was adopted), an egalitarian, and a passionate abolitionist. All of this is wrong, Gordon-Reed said. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) June 28, 2020

“In the sense of the Ellis Island immigrant narrative, he was not an immigrant, “He was not pro-immigrant, either. “He was not an abolitionist,” she added. “He bought and sold slaves for his in-laws, and opposing slavery was never at the forefront of his agenda. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) June 28, 2020

“He was not a champion of the little guy, like the show portrays,” she said. “He was elitist. He was in favor of having a president for life.” Correcting ‘Hamilton’ https://t.co/DylKMZ4BJE via @Harvard — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) June 28, 2020

Libs are in a tough position on this one, no? They want to recognize “the play’s genius”:

What ‘Hamilton’ Forgets About Alexander Hamilton https://t.co/YzSKX2aWIL Recognizes the play's genius, but reminds us of the real A.Ham. — Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) June 11, 2016

But it’s not the “real Hamilton”:

I really do think it is justifiable enthusiasm for the play and talent of Miranda. It's not for the real Hamilton — Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) June 14, 2016

