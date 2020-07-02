We might as well get it out of the way first: Joe Biden has said again and again that he’s been looking at women of color (“significantly more than one,” actually) to fill his VP slot, and with Elizabeth Warren he’ll be getting someone who’s 1/1024th Native American. That is, if he picks Warren, and NPR Politics is saying she’s emerged as a “top contender” — probably because she shares Biden’s “moderate” platform.

Elizabeth Warren has emerged as a top contender to become Joe Biden's running mate because of her policy credentials and ability to excite progressive voters. https://t.co/hq4i7jnS4q — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) July 2, 2020

No, nope, nein — Zephyr (@CeciliaQuick) July 2, 2020

Top contender among pundits but nope. — ralphsmotorbike (@ralphsmotorbike) July 2, 2020

Wrong again Bob. — 42 (@LoveandMir) July 2, 2020

Have you been talking to @Slate? — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. ⚖ (@VeeCeeMurphy76) July 2, 2020

Have you noticed what percentage of the vote she’s been getting in recent primaries? 1-2%. How does that translate to excitement? — Barbara Lee (@realcavewoman) July 2, 2020

No thanks. — Liz Warren colonizes everything (@KildayMorgan) July 2, 2020

Hot take from NPR🙄 — sunde white (@sundewhiteart) July 2, 2020

I know you're NPR and everything but this definition of "excite" is a stretch even for your torpid and narcoleptic listeners — atomickristin (@atomickristin) July 2, 2020

Yeah, because what we really need right now is more ancient white career politicians running things. Because they've done so much during their decades of public service. — Colleen (@PiedViper) July 2, 2020

The ultimate Karen — Greg. Yes, that Greg. (@Money_Moose) July 2, 2020

They are so desperate — Lulu_Lapin really (@EntitledDFW) July 2, 2020

Warren excites progressives? Since when? — Branden Patten (@BeepsOkay) July 2, 2020

Why is this a story? — Sean L Pelifian (@slPelifian87) July 2, 2020

Vegas has her odds at 1/1024. — 6 others (@Flyover_JCS) July 2, 2020

“Excite progressive voters” L.M.A.O. — GhettoWinter (@GhettoWinter) July 2, 2020

Zero chance he picks her — Partisans are lame (@Diehardcentrist) July 2, 2020

Weird as the Warren I saw on the primary trail was confused or outright duplicitous with every policy position she attempted to convey. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) July 2, 2020

How terrifying. — TheMedjai ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TMedjai) July 2, 2020

Boo — tingles (@tingles77) July 2, 2020

How did we all know they would still settle for the old white one. — Amy (@AmyMcStuffins) July 2, 2020

Literally no one right now is talking about ‘exciting progressive voters’ as a road through swing states. This article is more shameless grandstanding by her surrogates. NPR is either being used or pushing the author is pushing their own agenda. — John Wellington Ennis (@johnennis) July 2, 2020

This would be a disaster. Like worse than Hillary’s VP pick type of disaster. #Facts — Sneakerhead (@ObiwanShoenobi) July 2, 2020

That’s what her people told the person who wrote this article. It’s a tiresome claim that does not jibe with what the Biden campaign has been saying. Warren is handling this poorly. — John Wellington Ennis (@johnennis) July 2, 2020

Lol. Donors say no & he will lose the minority vote. Let it happen. — Stacey – Happy Heretic in the Church of Woke™️ (@ScotsFyre) July 2, 2020

@SenWarren could not even win her own party's primary in her own state! — CaliforniaWeed (@californiaweed) July 2, 2020

Yea she really did a great job exciting progressives when she got wrecked in her own state lol — 👽Chris Holmes👽 (@CHolmes87) July 2, 2020

There's not enough wampum in the world to get me to vote for her. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) July 2, 2020

She's a clown. Go Trump! — JustinCredible36 (@ToddaBurd) July 2, 2020

Wonder why NPR is floating this now? And how much of the story did Warren’s campaign write?

