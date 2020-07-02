We might as well get it out of the way first: Joe Biden has said again and again that he’s been looking at women of color (“significantly more than one,” actually) to fill his VP slot, and with Elizabeth Warren he’ll be getting someone who’s 1/1024th Native American. That is, if he picks Warren, and NPR Politics is saying she’s emerged as a “top contender” — probably because she shares Biden’s “moderate” platform.

Wonder why NPR is floating this now? And how much of the story did Warren’s campaign write?

