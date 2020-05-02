Joe Biden is fully committed at this point to choosing a female running mate — that’s a done deal. Biden told Al Sharpton that his vetting committee is looking at more than a dozen women right now, and “there are significantly more than one” black women in the running.

Wow, significantly more than one?

They’re also terrified of getting on Sharpton’s bad side, although they shouldn’t even be giving him the time of day.

Honestly, let’s see if Biden can name the “significantly more than one” VP candidates in his binder full of black women.

