Joe Biden is fully committed at this point to choosing a female running mate — that’s a done deal. Biden told Al Sharpton that his vetting committee is looking at more than a dozen women right now, and “there are significantly more than one” black women in the running.

Wow, significantly more than one?

so two? — Hammancheez (@Hammancheez) May 2, 2020

“Two” is “significantly more” than one. Abrams, Harris. Done. — Sponson (@sponson) May 2, 2020

“there are significantly more than one black woman” — that’s Washington talk for there are exactly two: Harris and Abrams. — ThanksDad (@ThanksDad2) May 2, 2020

Abrams, Harris… who else? Ask him that, Sharpton. You won't because you know the answer and it would make him look like the lying fool you, me, and, everyone else knows he is. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) May 3, 2020

"Significantly more than one black woman" is a weird way to say that. Any guesses as to how many that is? I'm guessing maybe 2 or 3. — John Meade (@johnmeadeb) May 2, 2020

White male politicians (except Trump) are terrified of accidently saying the wrong thing on race or gender. The result is that they say ridiculous things like "significantly more than one…" — Togarashi (@Togarashi8) May 2, 2020

They’re also terrified of getting on Sharpton’s bad side, although they shouldn’t even be giving him the time of day.

He must have binders full — Vs. (@JFD8) May 2, 2020

Remember when Romney said something like this and you a-holes at CNN trashed him for it? — The New Englander (@NewEnglandTruth) May 3, 2020

Dare I say that he has "binders of women?" — Ryan (@RyanReis227) May 2, 2020

Did he put them in a binder? — Kevin Peel (@KevinScotPeel) May 2, 2020

Naw…chains dude! — Paul Stricker (@StrickTweet) May 3, 2020

If there are two vital factors in choosing a Vice President, they are race and gender. Way to go, Joe! — Michael Columbo (@Michael35326841) May 2, 2020

Sweet, picking a Vice President by their gender and race, I guess that's not sexist or racist — Eric Leighty (@ogopogoeric) May 2, 2020

Any non-binary Black lesbians? — Roberto – a real Beto (@JRN63AZ) May 3, 2020

Good to know he’s looking for the best qualified from 50% of the available pool of candidates to be a heartbeat (or unpleasant diagnosis) away from the most powerful position on the planet. #SMH — David Cape (@davidrcape1) May 3, 2020

It's time they stop licking the boot of the professional conman @TheRevAl : his time is gone. He's not all that anymore. — Irka (@EthnikMatter) May 2, 2020

Honestly, let’s see if Biden can name the “significantly more than one” VP candidates in his binder full of black women.

