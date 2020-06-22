There were protests Monday in Charleston, South Carolina around a monument to former Vice President John C. Calhoun, a proponent of slavery (and a Democrat). Some protesters brought signs defending the monument while Black Lives Matter protesters were out in force.
Good afternoon. I’m here at Marion Square where a group defending the John C. Calhoun monument is giving a speech soon. Black Lives Matter protesters have gathered nearby. Some people, who found out about the event on Facebook, are bringing signs to the park to support Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/vDbwFfKqkv
— Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020
Tensions were high between the Calhoun defenders and Black Lives Matter, but then another protest group, called Stand As One, entered the fray and weren’t exactly welcomed by the BLM crowd. The group of white liberals carried signs reading “Cracker for Sale” and “Hang that Cracker,” and a few appeared to have body makeup replicating whiplash scars on their backs. “What if this was your (white) history” seemed to be their theme.
Another group, unclear what the affiliation is, walked past the Calhoun defenders showcasing this. Their signs read “What if this was your history.” pic.twitter.com/vFYn0h5wfC
— Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020
This group, which self-identified as Stand As One, is now getting yelled at by BLM. The two are arguing about the their message. The group who brought the slave demonstration were told to leave and exited Marion Square. pic.twitter.com/ZJROYJVfHj
— Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020
Thanks, but no thanks?
White folks have lost their damn minds.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 22, 2020
— WTF Fed Up (@FedUpWTF) June 22, 2020
White 20 somethings are the problem. What did their parents do to them? 😂 Weirdos.
— Geoff_the_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) June 22, 2020
Single moms. Scourge of society
— jesse520 (@bjesse520) June 22, 2020
Liberal white women created all this.
— Conservative Ninja (@ConservativeNi2) June 22, 2020
Are those marks real? Please tell me that’s horror make-up.
— the baker (@thebake21456257) June 22, 2020
— Manuel 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@xManuelKariukix) June 22, 2020
The liberal whites show up to colonize another minority protest.
— DJ CHAZZY CHOP (@kravmaga2020) June 22, 2020
It's a woke dance-off!
— Leo Wanker (@LeoWanker9) June 22, 2020
ladies and gentlemen
I regret to inform you the white libs are at it again
— Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) June 22, 2020
White children just embarrassing themselves.
— Anonymous Warlord (@anonymossources) June 22, 2020
Pathetic
— Vice Warlord of CHAZ (@DinosourFarts) June 22, 2020
Newer white people suck.
— Florida Man (@Steve74123733) June 22, 2020
We thought it was a little cringe-worthy when Dan Cathy said he’d bought 1,500 shoe brushes so whites could show contrition and embarrassment by shining blacks’ shoes, but the whip makeup? No one asked for that.
— Mark (@Mark08336057) June 22, 2020
Party’s over:
NEW: Charleston PD arrives on scene in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/7qQ71MFtjp
— Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) June 22, 2020
Related:
‘Uber-cringe’: Chick-fil-A CEO tells anecdote about shining a black man’s shoes in contrition, then literally shines a black man’s shoes https://t.co/bS9WFkTbNx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 19, 2020