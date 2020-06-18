If you stick around to the end of the video, you’ll hear some very thoughtful statements by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy during a panel discussion at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia about showing a sense of contrition and humility, and this follows an anecdote about a white man getting on his knees and shining the shoes of an elderly black man at a revival.

It’s a nice anecdote as well, but then Cathy pulls out a shoe-shine brush he happened to have with him and then “shines” the shoes of the black man with whom he’s sharing the stage. Did the man want his shoes shined? Then he says he bought about 1,500 shoe-shine brushes and distributed them to Chick-fil-A operators and staff.

We understand that Cathy was, as he says, putting words to action, but it still seems odd to us that he literally put his brush to work on the first black man in sight. Is that weird, or is it just us? Couldn’t that be, say, embarrassing to the person?

Chick-Fil-A CEO: White People Should Shine Blacks’ Shoes to Show ‘Sense of Shame,’ ‘Embarrassment’ for Racism pic.twitter.com/A2Utbc0a2t — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) June 18, 2020

If Chick Fil-A wanted to help minorities, it would commit to #Tangibles, as @tariqnasheed says Invest in training more minority management Not shining shoes This is extreme tokenism — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) June 18, 2020

Do we actually agree with Tariq Nasheed on something?

“Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says white people should find black strangers, go up to them, and shine their shoes to show repentance for their sins of racism“https://t.co/QJ4Iu6IuZT — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) June 18, 2020

Leftists spent a long time figuring how to worm their way into the church. They found it. It’s guilt. It cost me my own pastor a couple weeks ago when he went this route. Absolutely repulsive. https://t.co/fRBiFuTdiJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 18, 2020

I used to be SBC. Couldn’t ever go back. It’s nauseating — JW (@jesseweimer) June 18, 2020

They are trying to destroy the Methodist church (almost done) — KAM37 (@KAM_37) June 18, 2020

I’m not shining any shoes or kneeling. — Sandy (@topmom592) June 18, 2020

My church is confusing social justice activism with missions. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) June 18, 2020

Mine going the same way. — smith (@OecSmith) June 18, 2020

That’s what happened to our pastor! Wow! — EMD (@Elisa_M_Davis) June 18, 2020

Yeah watching Critical Theory parasitize the church has been fascinating. — Super hermit pro extreme (@Cstorm1166) June 18, 2020

My family too had to leave our church when one of the lead pastors came out about white guilt. I won't attend a church that should be preaching love and instead spends its time telling me and my kids that we are somehow evil because we are white. — Red Wave Clothing Co (@RedWaveClothCo) June 18, 2020

Weird, I attend a Missionary Baptist Church. Only white person in church. Pastor preached last week on no one race has a monopoly on virtue. We’ve all sinned and fallen short. Don’t blame anyone else look at yourselves. Great guy. — DBMWalker (@dbmwalker) June 18, 2020

As soon as I have something to apologize for, I do it. Nothing at present. Sorry @ChickfilA What are you guys doing??? What are you apologizing for? — Ddod (@do_dods) June 18, 2020

There is nothing Christian about making people feel guilty for something they have not done and apologize to someone they have not done it to — The Sinistral Warlord Bassist (@SinistralBass) June 18, 2020

This is Uber-cringe. What was this man possibly thinking? — Seagz (@Seagz3) June 18, 2020

Noooo, not Chick-Fil-A! Don't they realize how condescending this attitude is to black people? — American_pug_mom (@pugdame) June 18, 2020

OMG how condescending to the shoe wearer. That's horrible. I know he means well but that's not the way. — Marianne (@HappyTRUMPer) June 18, 2020

No. This is wrong on so many levels. — CHRIS SONGER (@CWS5008) June 18, 2020

if he chooses to do that it is his perogative. others may choose not to follow his example. — stephen (@GaustadStephen) June 18, 2020

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.” This CEO is the beneficiary of good times. — David Wray (@d_wray) June 18, 2020

He’s even got a shoe brush in his hand 🙄 Why doesn’t he give black people more franchises? — Rob⭐️⭐️⭐️Petrovich (@RobertPetro) June 18, 2020

We doubt he carries the shoe brush around with him.

The church is going to see a massive pruning of dead branches. Those who remain will have to count the cost. Courage will be required. Moral courage. Eventually, perhaps physical courage and willingness to endure suffering as our Lord did. As martyrs who went before us did. — Ulysses Jefferson (@UlyssesJeffers2) June 18, 2020

God is not about shame or embarrassment, clearly this man doesn’t know my Father. — BLM are Violent Socialists (@JustHeatherAnne) June 18, 2020

Yup. I've got to find another church. — Deb W (@debw777_walker) June 18, 2020

He’s not saying that white people in general should shine the shoes of black people to atone for racism. He’s telling a revival story in front of a church that people should atone for past wrongs in a Christian way.

pic.twitter.com/FKW2bf8Egf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2020

As we said, the story was fine — it was just the actual shoe-shining that made us cringe. At least ask first?

