As we’ve pointed out before, the media narrative is settled: Black Lives Matters protests are held outdoors and are populated mostly by young people who are less at risk if they contract COVID-19, whereas President Trump’s rally in Tulsa is being held indoors and will be crowded with old people who are more susceptible to the coronavirus. But if being outside made you safe from the coronavirus, why was that lawyer dressing like the Grim Reaper and handing out body bags when they reopened beaches in Florida?

Wall Street Journal reporter Andrew Restuccia is in Tulsa for Saturday night’s Trump rally and made a note that most of the people aren’t wearing masks.

Massive crowd of people waiting to enter the BOK Center in Tulsa. Most aren’t wearing masks pic.twitter.com/Zm2cRJhXV1 — Andrew Restuccia (@AndrewRestuccia) June 20, 2020

But the media might need the pandemic to hammer President Trump once the Black Lives Matter protests blow over and the news cycle shifts back to the election. One of Joe Biden’s biggest strengths is that he wasn’t in charge when the coronavirus hit.

Wow does anyone remember massive crowds filling ever major American city a couple weeks ago? Those were good tho, coronavirus doesn't affect looting and protesting https://t.co/5brjiuao0V — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 20, 2020

Maybe it was the beating of innocent people or burning of property that made them immune. Or traffic blocking! Yes thats the key, blocking highways made the virus disappear for them a couple weeks ago. — cait (@caitiecaitcait) June 20, 2020

So this is what it takes for the media to finally admit how big Trump's crowd size is? — Magills (@magills_) June 20, 2020

MSM heads are going to explode trying to figure out how to paint rally crowds as massive Covid threat without showing how large the crowds are. 🤯🤣 — Heather Lee (@hleecar) June 20, 2020

You're in for a huge shock, Mr. Smug. This image is just the line going into the door! It goes around the corner and down the block! — AJ (@AJNoiter) June 20, 2020

This is what a peaceful protest is supposed to look like. — Jim Wilson (@JimJwbubba) June 20, 2020

It’s ok, I’m told they lied to and tricked the virus and told it they were protesting something. So the virus went away. You know, kind of the way leftist hacks like Andrew were concerned during the 3-weeks of BLM riots. — Nicky Lucchesi (@LucchesiNicky) June 20, 2020

All of a sudden the media cares about wearing masks again — Nathan H1ck5™️⚾️ (@NathanHicks23) June 20, 2020

Coronavirus is so woke — JC (@Quato2) June 20, 2020

Didn’t you hear? The spread of coronavirus is inversely proportionate to the nobility of your cause. — Octavia (@Octavia67106716) June 20, 2020

But you see, those protests were all about racial justice, while Trump’s rally is just about his ego.

What self respecting journalist can ask themselves how Trump's rally can go ahead but not bat an eye to any of the protests the past few weeks? — Nathan Dull (@NathanADull) June 20, 2020

Omg. So scary. Good grief — kerin glebus (@RileyKerin) June 20, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was all prepared to torch CNN’s Jim Acosta when he started whining about the rally, but that won’t stop other journalists from shifting gears for a few days back to the coronavirus.

