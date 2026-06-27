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Sharpton Tries to Script a Softball Apology for Mamdani’s Socialist Candidate — She Refuses to Play Ball

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Al Sharpton did his very best to help one of Zohran Mamdani's endorsed Socialist Commies, ahem, Candidates, clean up some of her past comments. He literally fed her the words to say. 

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She wasn't having it. 

She was all 'yeah, I hear you Al, but I'm not saying none of that'. 

And she still didn't get it. Either she's really dumb or really stubborn. 

So, the usual useless Democrat

This is the dream of today's Democrats.

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She's not at all sorry. Al wanted to help her interview well and she's such a true believer, she won't take the lifeline offered to her. 

Now, she just smiles and says gobbledy-gook. 

She's awful so it's hard to rehabilitate that. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES CARVILLE KAMALA HARRIS SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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