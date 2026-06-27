Sharpton Tries to Script a Softball Apology for Mamdani’s Socialist Candidate — She Refuses to Play Ball

Al Sharpton did his very best to help one of Zohran Mamdani's endorsed Socialist Commies, ahem, Candidates, clean up some of her past comments. He literally fed her the words to say.

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She wasn't having it.

HOST: Some Democrats have raised concerns about past comments made on social media, you have made very explicit criticisms of Kamala Harris, wiping your hands with the American flag…



CHEVALIER: “I am someone who really believes in the power of bringing people together.” pic.twitter.com/l7ZWemKCto — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2026

She was all 'yeah, I hear you Al, but I'm not saying none of that'.

When it takes you five minutes of rambling to ask one question it is NOT an interview it's a prologue. https://t.co/1VDy1gdDh9 — Benny Mason (@mason6936) June 27, 2026

And she still didn't get it. Either she's really dumb or really stubborn.

Phony intellectual that has never had a job, lifer college student and POS on top of that. https://t.co/gIgHdS1wjH — Grappler22 (@EnderleSam8176) June 27, 2026

So, the usual useless Democrat.

Yeah, bringing people together in bread lines and gulags! No thanks! https://t.co/eRJd0RBXJ9 — Eric The Red (@crisis_fake) June 27, 2026

This is the dream of today's Democrats.

She didn’t delete it because she was sorry. She’s not sorry and still believes the same things. She just can’t speak about it like she used to because then she will get her ass handed to her, but hopefully the House Speaker is smart enough not to see this woman. — OkieMaga_Patriot46 (@Okie_Patriot46) June 27, 2026

She's not at all sorry. Al wanted to help her interview well and she's such a true believer, she won't take the lifeline offered to her.

My goodness, he's holding her hand to guide her through it, isn't he? — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) June 28, 2026

This are the most disgusting people to ever enter our government.



The Save America Act is their kryptonite and we have John Thune…..🙄 — Joel B. Williams III (@fendermusicg) June 28, 2026

We all know the words of communists mean nothing, I like how they don't even try now. pic.twitter.com/Q7SiLWMyEu — Bob Morris (@B0bMorris) June 27, 2026

Now, she just smiles and says gobbledy-gook.

He wasn't even looking at her. He was reading a script and at the every end he looks at her. This was bad. — Christian Zilles (@chriszilles) June 28, 2026

She's awful so it's hard to rehabilitate that.

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