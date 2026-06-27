'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to X, Becomes Huge Hit

Uwe Boll is an interesting character. Born in West Germany, he's best known for being a terrible director, butchering big-screen adaptations of video games. In 2006, he challenged his harshest film critics to a "put up or shut up" boxing match dubbed Raging Boll. (He won every bout.)

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Boll met a setback this year with his new feature, Citizen Vigilante, starring Armie Hammer. The film was effectively banned in Germany, as it was not given a classification by the country’s film rating body, meaning it couldn't legally receive the certification required for public screenings. What was so offensive about the film? The movie tells the story of an American man in Europe who takes matters into his own hands when girls are raped and murdered by migrants. "The movie is dedicated to all the women in Europe who got left alone by the law," he told Jack Posobiec. "So many cases of random rapes, random stabbings, random violence happened based on mass migration."

The film did get a worldwide release, though, as Elon Musk uploaded the entire film to X.

According to Newsweek, the original post has over 5 million views, and Musk’s has more than 10.5 million views.

Citizen Vigilante has now SURPASSED the ‘Michael’ movie and is #2 on Apple TV



Germany banned it and now the richest person in the world shared it and it’s shattering records



The greatest Streisand Effect https://t.co/f7f7RIwjxg pic.twitter.com/nLHrbYOUZq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

Breitbart's movie guy, John Nolte, said the film underplayed its theme:

"If anything, Citizen Vigilante downplays its outrages. In real life, it wasn’t seven savages who raped that teenage girl, it was nine. Eight received no prison time."https://t.co/oSvhGaVwmw — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) June 26, 2026

Nolte writes:

Basically, Citizen Vigilante is angry that European governments agree with One Battle After Another in that they refuse to enforce the law against the millions of unvetted migrants they imported who have brought their appalling and dangerous Third World values with them. Let me tell you: Boll isn’t screwing around. His righteous fury against what the government has done to Europe, and especially its women and girls, flames across every scene. That’s one reason the movie works. Another reason it works is that Boll is telling the truth. The primary reason it works is that Boll is the only one telling the truth. For all its flaws, Citizen Vigilante does what all good movies do: it delivers. Watching a movie where the truth about migrant crime and the government’s obscene acceptance of it is not only spoken out loud but openly dealt with is something beyond cathartic.

Citizen Vigilante has now SURPASSED the ‘Michael’ movie and is #2 on Apple TV



Germany banned it and now the richest person in the world shared it and it’s shattering records



The greatest Streisand Effect https://t.co/f7f7RIwjxg pic.twitter.com/nLHrbYOUZq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2026

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There is nothing controversial about the film. It shows what is a moderate response to the current situation throughout the West. I am surprised it did not show punishment for the politicians & media that have facilitated the problem. — Settler_Stock (@jay_r3739) June 27, 2026

Armie Hammer is like Don Draper but with guns. Lots of guns. — Herbert Shicker (@SmokeMyHog) June 26, 2026

Germany will blame Musk for trying to incite violence against migrants. But they've already blamed it for that, so Musk had nothing to lose by posting it.

Musk's link was only good for 48 hours, but it's easy enough to find on X. It's out there, whether Germany wants it or not.

Citizen Vigilante 2 will be even better https://t.co/rqMaDWJrV1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2026

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