School Counselor Promotes Kids' Book About Finding a 'Chosen' Family Accepting of Their...
'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn...
TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and...
Gavin Newsom Assures Us He’ll Be Taxing Trillionaires After Being Trolled by Elon...
'China Wants to Interface with the DSA' — Mamdani’s Socialists Can't Wait to...
School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So They Can...
Mary Katharine Ham Asks for Help Translating AOC’s Word Salad
Spencer Pratt to Scott Wiener: 'Remember Calling Me McBigot?' — As Senator Gets...
NYT Reveals Info About Socialist Democrat That Would Have Been Nice to Know...
UK Telegraph's Headline About Solar Panels During the Heatwave Is 'Perfect on So...
Big Win, Michigan! Whitmer Drops $1.8 Billion for 602 Jobs … That’s $3...
Mamdani Proves He’s a Totally Regular Guy by Jumping In a Public Pool...
'Knee Status: Bent': Hakeem Jeffries Heard the 'You're Next' Chants, Tries Sucking Up...
Buffal-OH, NO! Kathy Hochul Tries to Lead a 'Let's Go, Buffalo' Chant With...

'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to X, Becomes Huge Hit

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 27, 2026
Event Film Distribution

Uwe Boll is an interesting character. Born in West Germany, he's best known for being a terrible director, butchering big-screen adaptations of video games. In 2006, he challenged his harshest film critics to a "put up or shut up" boxing match dubbed Raging Boll. (He won every bout.)

Advertisement

Boll met a setback this year with his new feature, Citizen Vigilante, starring Armie Hammer. The film was effectively banned in Germany, as it was not given a classification by the country’s film rating body, meaning it couldn't legally receive the certification required for public screenings. What was so offensive about the film? The movie tells the story of an American man in Europe who takes matters into his own hands when girls are raped and murdered by migrants. "The movie is dedicated to all the women in Europe who got left alone by the law," he told Jack Posobiec. "So many cases of random rapes, random stabbings, random violence happened based on mass migration."

The film did get a worldwide release, though, as Elon Musk uploaded the entire film to X.

According to Newsweek, the original post has over 5 million views, and Musk’s has more than 10.5 million views.

Breitbart's movie guy, John Nolte, said the film underplayed its theme:

Recommended

TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and Going to Hell for James Talarico'
justmindy
Advertisement

Nolte writes:

Basically, Citizen Vigilante is angry that European governments agree with One Battle After Another in that they refuse to enforce the law against the millions of unvetted migrants they imported who have brought their appalling and dangerous Third World values with them.

Let me tell you: Boll isn’t screwing around. His righteous fury against what the government has done to Europe, and especially its women and girls, flames across every scene. That’s one reason the movie works. Another reason it works is that Boll is telling the truth. The primary reason it works is that Boll is the only one telling the truth.

For all its flaws, Citizen Vigilante does what all good movies do: it delivers. Watching a movie where the truth about migrant crime and the government’s obscene acceptance of it is not only spoken out loud but openly dealt with is something beyond cathartic.

Advertisement

Germany will blame Musk for trying to incite violence against migrants. But they've already blamed it for that, so Musk had nothing to lose by posting it.

Musk's link was only good for 48 hours, but it's easy enough to find on X. It's out there, whether Germany wants it or not.

***

Tags:

ELON MUSK GERMANY LIBS OF TIKTOK MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and Going to Hell for James Talarico'
justmindy
School Counselor Promotes Kids' Book About Finding a 'Chosen' Family Accepting of Their Gender
Brett T.
'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn on Scott Weiner
Gordon K
Gavin Newsom Assures Us He’ll Be Taxing Trillionaires After Being Trolled by Elon Musk
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham Asks for Help Translating AOC’s Word Salad
Brett T.
School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So They Can Pee on the Corpses
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and Going to Hell for James Talarico' justmindy
Advertisement