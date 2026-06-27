Imagine Being Amy Coney Barrett and Telling Your Haitian Children You ‘Voted’ to End TPS

Imagine thinking that Supreme Court Justices "vote" on U.S. policies. Justice Amy Coney Barrett ruled with the majority that the "T" in TPS stands for temporary. This smooth-brain wants you to imagine Coney Barrett explaining to her two adopted Haitian children that she "voted" to end Temporary Protective Status that was granted in January of 2010 after a devastating earthquake in Haiti and was meant to stay in effect for 18 months. Now it's 2026, and progressives are arguing that we can't send the Haitians back because they've built lives and families here. The Department of Homeland Security is urging Haitians to use the CBP Home app to find a plane back home with some spending money in their pockets.

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Imagine being Amy Coney Barrett and being the mother of two adopted children from Haiti and having to explain to them why she voted to terminate Temporary Protected Status for roughly 330,000 Haitian Nationals living and working in the United States. pic.twitter.com/lRTcQmJE3q — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 26, 2026

She didn’t “vote” for that. She’s a judge. The law says what it says, and it’s her role to uphold it. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2026

Imagine posting something like this as if it's related.



One has NOTHING TO DO WITH the other. — Me (@Keefer1958) June 27, 2026

They're probably smart enough to understand what the word “temporary” means, so she doesn't have any explaining to do. — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) June 27, 2026

Temporary means temporary. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 27, 2026

There's this big word that you must have missed: temporary. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) June 27, 2026

It’s easy.



She can define “temporary”.



It’s easy to lookup — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 27, 2026

Imagine attempting to appeal to the emotions of a people who have been taken advantage of for decades by said illegals. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) June 27, 2026

She did no such thing. She is not a part of the executive or the legislature. Learn what courts do. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) June 27, 2026

Imagine thinking justices vote on immigration law.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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