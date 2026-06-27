VIP
The Intercept: 30-Year Sentence for ‘Transporting Zines’ Is 5-Alarm Fire for Free Speech
Socialist Sickness: Bill Maher Says DSA Candidate Is ‘Patient Zero’ for Woke Mind...
VIP
Why Fleeing to Russia for 'Traditional Values' Is a Mistake
Sharpton Tries to Script a Softball Apology for Mamdani’s Socialist Candidate — She...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Pushes Back on Trump Rhetoric, Says Democratic Socialism Is Not...
The ‘Hole’ Story: Conan O’Brien and Anderson Cooper Once Said Don’t Talk ‘Sh**’...
School Counselor Promotes Kids' Book About Finding a 'Chosen' Family Accepting of Their...
'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to...
'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn...
TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and...
Gavin Newsom Assures Us He’ll Be Taxing Trillionaires After Being Trolled by Elon...
'China Wants to Interface with the DSA' — Mamdani’s Socialists Can't Wait to...
School Board Clerk: Make White Christian Cemeteries Into Dog Parks So They Can...
Mary Katharine Ham Asks for Help Translating AOC’s Word Salad

Imagine Being Amy Coney Barrett and Telling Your Haitian Children You ‘Voted’ to End TPS

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 27, 2026
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Imagine thinking that Supreme Court Justices "vote" on U.S. policies. Justice Amy Coney Barrett ruled with the majority that the "T" in TPS stands for temporary. This smooth-brain wants you to imagine Coney Barrett explaining to her two adopted Haitian children that she "voted" to end Temporary Protective Status that was granted in January of 2010 after a devastating earthquake in Haiti and was meant to stay in effect for 18 months. Now it's 2026, and progressives are arguing that we can't send the Haitians back because they've built lives and families here. The Department of Homeland Security is urging Haitians to use the CBP Home app to find a plane back home with some spending money in their pockets.

Advertisement

Recommended

'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to X, Becomes Huge Hit
Brett T.
Advertisement

Imagine thinking justices vote on immigration law.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to X, Becomes Huge Hit
Brett T.
Sharpton Tries to Script a Softball Apology for Mamdani’s Socialist Candidate — She Refuses to Play Ball
justmindy
Socialist Sickness: Bill Maher Says DSA Candidate Is ‘Patient Zero’ for Woke Mind Virus in Dem Party
Warren Squire
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Pushes Back on Trump Rhetoric, Says Democratic Socialism Is Not Communism
Brett T.
The ‘Hole’ Story: Conan O’Brien and Anderson Cooper Once Said Don’t Talk ‘Sh**’ About Edenic Haiti
Warren Squire
'Ugh, Stop Making Me Feel Sorry for This Guy': San Francisco Radicals Turn on Scott Weiner
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Banned' German Movie Inspired by Sexual Assaults by Migrants Posted in Full to X, Becomes Huge Hit Brett T.
Advertisement