At today’s White House press briefing with Trump spox Kayleigh McEnany was hit with questions about the president’s plan to resume campaign rallies. NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor did her best to contribute to helping spread the preferred Democrat narrative:

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is repeatedly refusing to answer who told President Trump that it was safe to hold a rally in Oklahoma as well as which health officials he consulted before deciding to hold it in the state which is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 17, 2020

.@PressSec says the Trump campaign is taking "pre-cautions" at rally like having masks, sanitizer & temp checks. She adds attendees assume some "risk" & that's "part of life." (Oklahoma officials said today 96 ppl tested positive for COVID-19, a new record for daily increase.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 17, 2020

CNN’s Jim Acosta had an accountability question for McEnany, and she was ready for it and proceeded to call out the glaring media double standard:

Jim Acosta just repeatedly criticized Trump for his upcoming rally and how social distancing will be "impossible."@PressSec then whipped out the front page of the NY Post showing that it's only okay according to media for people to gather in groups when they're in the streets. pic.twitter.com/0gurnhx0GT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

Does Jim Acosta ever get tired of getting wedgied by McEnany? Watch:

#BREAKING: Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany blasts media for alleged double standard on Trump rallies and anti-racism protests: "If we want to talk about internal coherence, I believe that the media needs to work on internal coherence." pic.twitter.com/xS5km96g1B — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020

Ouch!

Jim @Acosta is crying about social distancing at the Trump rally and Kayleigh McEnany was just waiting for it … when she opens that binder on you, it's a guaranteed fatality 😂 — Spay & Neuter the Media (@k_ovfefe2) June 17, 2020

According to Jim Acosta this is acceptable because these are SJW’s but a Trump Patriot rally is not. Acosta is a predictable leftist toolbox..and that’s putting it mildly.. https://t.co/8ElK2Mk5Ez — Frank Floyd (@RealFrankFloyd) June 17, 2020

As for the national press, their selective concern is a thing to behold:

You're just going to pretend the last three weeks never happened. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 17, 2020