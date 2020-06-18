Lynching is in the news again. It’s kept afloat by legislation proposed by Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker who want to make lynchings federal hate crimes, and we recently learned from the ACLU that the death penalty evolved from lynching.

Police-involved deaths of black men are also big in the news — you might have heard about it — and CBS News managed to work both a hanging and a black man killed by cops into one headline.

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park https://t.co/8k2grApsVF — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2020

That’s pretty vaugue. You could even draw from that headline that the deputies killed the man because he knew too much about his brother being lynched.

Let’s read into the story to see if we can find some more details:

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them. The shots were fired shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the Los Angeles County border in the Antelope Valley, Sheriff’s Department officials said. It’s 80 miles north of downtown L.A. Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

Huh. So what does the hanging have to do with a wanted man opening fire on sheriff’s deputies?

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

In these tense times when cops are walking around with targets on their backs, it’s good to know CBS News isn’t printing sensational headlines to stir up even more anger at the police.

"The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them." — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2020

"[Police] were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting…"

POS headline. #EnemyOfThePeople #CBSwantsRacewar — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 18, 2020

They don’t even hide it anymore. Maybe they’re going out of their way to prove Trump right that most networks are indeed “fake news”, or at the least, untrustworthy. This isn’t the Onion or even Huffpost. This is freakin CBS News, the same desk Dan Rather once reported from. SMH — Jeff_Spicoli21 (@Jeff_Spicoli21) June 18, 2020

"Court records show that Boone was charged Tuesday with multiple criminal counts including criminal threats, assault, false imprisonment and domestic violence." He got out of the car and opened fire endangering a woman and 7 year old child. His brother committed suicide. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 18, 2020

You'd think they might mention he was shooting at the police in the headline, but can't undermine the police are bad guys narrative, I guess… — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 18, 2020

You people are trying to destroy America. This BS goes way beyond yelling fire in a theater, it’s burning the theater down — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) June 18, 2020

This is good journalism — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 18, 2020

I love how they write the headline so people will only react to that without reading the story. — The rise of DV S1EOG (@SoldierOneEaODG) June 18, 2020

READ THE ARTICLE. This is the type of media click bait headline civil people in a civil society should call out. Where’s twitter support? I thought they were in charge of flagging misleading content. Publisher? …platform? No wonder the public at large is confused. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) June 18, 2020

Yo @CBSNews you might want to add to the tittle that the man had a gun and shot the police first, I can assure you most people are just gonna read the title and not read the article at all — Aixater (@AIXater) June 18, 2020

Might want to be a bit more honest with the headline and story preview description as it makes it seem both incidents are related when they really aren't. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) June 18, 2020

Ok CBS… You guys don't have to lead a story with an inflammatory headline. It definitely puts some more gas on the fires of police relations with minorities. If everything in the article is true, use of deadly force is justified. I may have to stop reading this material. 👎🏽 — [Weapon of Sovereignty] (@Particle_Zen) June 18, 2020

This headline is terrible. — Ben (@Let_off_hook) June 18, 2020

CBS News does have a history of terrible headlines.

