Lynching is in the news again. It’s kept afloat by legislation proposed by Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker who want to make lynchings federal hate crimes, and we recently learned from the ACLU that the death penalty evolved from lynching.

Police-involved deaths of black men are also big in the news — you might have heard about it — and CBS News managed to work both a hanging and a black man killed by cops into one headline.

That’s pretty vaugue. You could even draw from that headline that the deputies killed the man because he knew too much about his brother being lynched.

Let’s read into the story to see if we can find some more details:

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them. The shots were fired shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Kern County community of Rosamond, just north of the Los Angeles County border in the Antelope Valley, Sheriff’s Department officials said. It’s 80 miles north of downtown L.A.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

Huh. So what does the hanging have to do with a wanted man opening fire on sheriff’s deputies?

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide but family members have disputed that.

In these tense times when cops are walking around with targets on their backs, it’s good to know CBS News isn’t printing sensational headlines to stir up even more anger at the police.

CBS News does have a history of terrible headlines.

