You might have heard that the Supreme Court stayed an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Texas because the convict was not able to have a spiritual adviser present with him in the death chamber. Ruben Gutierrez had been sentenced to death for the 1998 murder of an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery.
With the death penalty back in the news, the ACLU decided it was a good time to remind everyone that the death penalty arose from lynching, which makes it even worse somehow.
REMINDER: The death penalty evolved from lynching. It has no place in a justice system worthy of that name.
Listen, we can argue the death penalty all day, but don’t tell us it evolved from lynching.
Hammurabi was watching Gone With the Wind, and the rest is history. https://t.co/QXcgKoQNYn
You are attorneys and you know about Hammurabi’s Code. If you say you’re not familiar you’re lying, just like here.
Here, it comes from your Washington web pagehttps://t.co/OaesXx6kky“descended-madness”-our-mass-incarceration-system-and-how-young-people-are-going-fix-it
In their defense, I’m positive the ACLU thinks Hammurabi was a gorilla killed by a zoo..
One of the stupidest tweets ever. 🤡🤡🤡 = ACLU
REMINDER: You guys have completely lost your minds. Pretty sure execution predates rope.
The death penalty has been around for millennia. Read a book.
Death penalty is literally Biblical.
I think your historical reference is missing a couple hundred thousand years of human history.
You know this is false. You should delete it.
Why are you guys always so wrong these days? Do you even history?
At this point, we're just seeing what sticks.
You clowns are worthless.
A garbage take from a garbage organization.
Lol why is everyone hellbent on ignoring actual history? This one is easily proven false yet you went with it anyway. Frauds.
Yes. The death penalty was created shortly after we invented slavery.
Tim Kaine: America invented slavery. ACLU: Hold my beer.
REMINDER pic.twitter.com/bAMsH3fkwL
Jesus.
no seriously, google him
Damn … someone needs a history lesson …
REMINDER: Rope evolved from lynching. It has no place in a garage storage system.
This pantload of calculated psychological abuse only serves as a reminder to automatically distrust everything a devout Marxian says.
Three decades of deconstructionism have taught these moral infants to do one thing: tear down objective reality brick by brick.
History, law, civilization — it all has to go. They’ve never been taught how to build anything, so they can only destroy, and call it “progress.”
I agree that it has no place, but in Ancient Rome, people who committed capital crimes were thrown over a cliff.
The death penalty is archaic and primitive.
[citation needed]
So there was the big bang, dinosaurs, and BOOM, America!
And then the ACLU came along to set everything right.
