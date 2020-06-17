You might have heard that the Supreme Court stayed an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Texas because the convict was not able to have a spiritual adviser present with him in the death chamber. Ruben Gutierrez had been sentenced to death for the 1998 murder of an elderly mobile-home park owner during a robbery.

With the death penalty back in the news, the ACLU decided it was a good time to remind everyone that the death penalty arose from lynching, which makes it even worse somehow.

REMINDER: The death penalty evolved from lynching. It has no place in a justice system worthy of that name. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 17, 2020

Listen, we can argue the death penalty all day, but don’t tell us it evolved from lynching.

Hammurabi was watching Gone With the Wind, and the rest is history. https://t.co/QXcgKoQNYn — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) June 17, 2020

You are attorneys and you know about Hammurabi’s Code. If you say you’re not familiar you’re lying, just like here. Here, it comes from your Washington web pagehttps://t.co/OaesXx6kky“descended-madness”-our-mass-incarceration-system-and-how-young-people-are-going-fix-it — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) June 17, 2020

In their defense, I’m positive the ACLU thinks Hammurabi was a gorilla killed by a zoo.. — French Fried Potaters (@Wuhanboogaloo) June 17, 2020

One of the stupidest tweets ever. 🤡🤡🤡 = ACLU — ✝️MezzoMoon🇺🇸 (@MezzoMoon) June 17, 2020

REMINDER: You guys have completely lost your minds. Pretty sure execution predates rope. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 17, 2020

The death penalty has been around for millennia. Read a book. — Rae 🔥 (@EratLuxVera) June 17, 2020

Death penalty is literally Biblical. — Kristin (@pearlygates101) June 17, 2020

I think your historical reference is missing a couple hundred thousand years of human history. — Zach McCaffree (@slayer_sundays) June 17, 2020

You know this is false. You should delete it. — Writer of Stuff. (@Chandlej) June 17, 2020

Why are you guys always so wrong these days? Do you even history? — Oscar 🥀 (@RandomFLDude) June 17, 2020

At this point, we're just seeing what sticks. — Rusty Roman (@RustyCathol) June 17, 2020

You clowns are worthless. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) June 17, 2020

A garbage take from a garbage organization. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) June 17, 2020

Lol why is everyone hellbent on ignoring actual history? This one is easily proven false yet you went with it anyway. Frauds. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) June 17, 2020

Yes. The death penalty was created shortly after we invented slavery. — Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) June 17, 2020

Tim Kaine: America invented slavery. ACLU: Hold my beer. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 17, 2020

Jesus. no seriously, google him — atomickristin (@atomickristin) June 17, 2020

Damn … someone needs a history lesson … — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) June 17, 2020

REMINDER: Rope evolved from lynching. It has no place in a garage storage system. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) June 17, 2020

This pantload of calculated psychological abuse only serves as a reminder to automatically distrust everything a devout Marxian says. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) June 17, 2020

Three decades of deconstructionism have taught these moral infants to do one thing: tear down objective reality brick by brick. History, law, civilization — it all has to go. They’ve never been taught how to build anything, so they can only destroy, and call it “progress.” — RoBere (@RobberBeren) June 17, 2020

I agree that it has no place, but in Ancient Rome, people who committed capital crimes were thrown over a cliff. The death penalty is archaic and primitive. — Charlie (@CharlieReed2004) June 17, 2020

[citation needed] — Doom Cult Game Studio (@doomcultgames) June 17, 2020

So there was the big bang, dinosaurs, and BOOM, America! — Regs (@r3gulations) June 17, 2020

And then the ACLU came along to set everything right.

Related: