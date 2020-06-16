As Twitchy reported earlier, a man was shot on Monday outside of the Albuquerque Museum where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan De Oñate. The shooter was alleged to be a member of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard, a group that was protecting the statue from vandalism.

Video of the shooting in the earlier post appeared to show that the militia member was acting in self-defense after being attacked by protesters, but new video has emerged showing very clearly the shooting itself. (Warning: The video is somewhat graphic; also, language warning.)

