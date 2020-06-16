As Twitchy reported earlier, a man was shot on Monday outside of the Albuquerque Museum where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan De Oñate. The shooter was alleged to be a member of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard, a group that was protecting the statue from vandalism.

A man was shot Monday night as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museumhttps://t.co/oDAHFAFgjE — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) June 16, 2020

Video of the shooting in the earlier post appeared to show that the militia member was acting in self-defense after being attacked by protesters, but new video has emerged showing very clearly the shooting itself. (Warning: The video is somewhat graphic; also, language warning.)

Its gonna be pretty hard to get a jury to convict when there is video of three people beating on him as he pulled the trigger.#AlbuquerqueShooter

pic.twitter.com/p78lICNSpE — Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) June 16, 2020

The mob screamed,"We're gonna KILL you" as they relentlessly pursued him. — gogo (@airam284main) June 16, 2020

I see nothing wrong with this.. need to defend yourself 💪🤛 — Bubble Shrinking (@ScottyBubble) June 16, 2020

Yep. I would have shot him too. — Geoff Smith (@geoff_descartes) June 16, 2020

Warren doctrine on disprity of force (mob against 1) and the mob is wielding deadly force (skateboards); one even confesses on video to wanting to kill. The gunman didn’t overreach on his right and easily could have kept on shooting. The gunman now needs to affirm self-defence. — Jeff Michaud (@cometaj2) June 16, 2020

He also showed restraint in only firing four shots. He probably had 6 to 10 left in his clip. He didn't turn on the other assailants and shoot them as they were running away. Would love to hear more about his training. — Frank Hagan (@FrankFshagan) June 16, 2020

That's why you carry folks, perfect example. — Mark (@martho31_mark) June 16, 2020

Additionally, if he didn’t use his firearm, there was a very good chance it would be taken from him and used on him. — Jim McDermott (@jimmcdermott541) June 16, 2020

No good endings with these peaceful protests. — Sandy Wilson #ObamaKnew #ObamaOrderedIt (@SandyWilson1124) June 16, 2020

He showed incredible restraint, only firing AFTER getting hit over the head with a skateboard. — Tomas (@TomasHassler) June 16, 2020

You can clearly hear them saying that they were going to kill him. As long as he has a legal conceal and carry this will be case closed. — ZeppFan (@SuperStuntCycle) June 16, 2020

…and he owned it. He didn't run away. He stayed to answer to the law for his actions. I don't know what led to this but I respect his stance. — BarbedWire&Rust (@BarbedwireR) June 16, 2020

Swinging a skateboard is definitely assault with a deadly weapon. Add in the verbal threats of intent to kill him and the shooting is justifiable. Protecting yourself with lethal force is permitted in that situation. — The Real Todd (@TMC4USA) June 16, 2020

He struggled UNTIL he got hit over the head….with the skateboard…then he fired at the skateboard guy, who deserved it. — Tomas (@TomasHassler) June 16, 2020

3 on 1 good for him. His life was in danger. — Jon (@Gazlogic101) June 16, 2020

Nobody got shot until they chased him down and started beating him whilst screaming that they were going to kill him…..(apparently for daring to counter protest the extreme left) — Geralt (@Paid_in_Coin) June 16, 2020

This is what defunding the police will look like except there will be more of it. — jk (@jedward1000) June 16, 2020

Not guilty — NotFooled (@lifeshort1952) June 16, 2020

His life looked threatened. — Marcos Torres (@MarcosATorres) June 16, 2020

And this is why I support the second amendment. — Hoony (@Hoony_88) June 16, 2020

“Get his license plate” New meme! — RevD.Rake (@RevDruidRakeUSA) June 16, 2020

Quick call the social worker! — Carol (@CP_brina) June 16, 2020

I'd say the man who was being beaten by armed assailants and deluged with "I'm gonna f'ing KILL YOU" threats, reacted the only way he could to defend his life against such lopsided odds…but only after he tried multiple times to distance himself from the situation. — Tim Spillane (@jamminfool) June 16, 2020

That is a good point. He tried to get away, he was not the one trying to escalate anything. — GLContradiction (@GypsyLilyContr1) June 16, 2020

What I see is a clear cut case of self defense. Good thing he had a gun because they looked like they intended to beat & kick him to death in the street. There were at lease 3 of the scum chasing him down trying to kill him & more following. — Val Wayne (@valwayne) June 16, 2020

is someone really going to deny that it was self defense — Dannyxman161X (@dannyxman161) June 16, 2020

* * *

Update:

Good catch and a good question:

Look 👀 what do we have here pic.twitter.com/gyIvs3pL4V — KDW 🌎⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@WYATT251) June 16, 2020

