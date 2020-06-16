A man was shot on Monday outside of the Albuquerque Museum where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan De Oñate:

The shooter is alleged to be a member of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard:

But video of the shooting appears to show that the militia member was acting in self-defense after being attacked by protesters:

Here’s a different angle that shows some sort of altercation between the shooter and a protester that led up to the shooting:

The AP reports that the wounded man “was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition”:

Officers took the alleged militia member into custody:

Albuquerque’s mayor announced that the statue will come down:

An investigation is ongoing:

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich is calling for a federal investigation:

And the governor put out this statement calling the violence that occurred “unacceptable”:

