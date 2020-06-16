A man was shot on Monday outside of the Albuquerque Museum where protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Juan De Oñate:

A man was shot Monday night as protesters in New Mexico's largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum. https://t.co/upJeavookI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 16, 2020

The shooter is alleged to be a member of a militia group called the New Mexico Civil Guard:

A man was shot during a protest Monday night in Albuquerque. Police took into custody several members of a right-wing militia called the New Mexico Civil Guard who were carrying rifles. It was not clear whether any of them had fired the shot. https://t.co/ldhx1bcm8W — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2020

But video of the shooting appears to show that the militia member was acting in self-defense after being attacked by protesters:

Antifa just tried to murder someone in Albuquerque while tearing down a statue. pic.twitter.com/ZCcgJXujWv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020

If the supposed right wing militia guy fired the shots it was clear self defense. Unless you think it’s okay to kill anyone who isn’t on the left. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020

Here’s a different angle that shows some sort of altercation between the shooter and a protester that led up to the shooting:

The clearest video yet of the shooter (blue shirt) violently throwing a young woman to the ground prior to the shooting. This is Simple Battery *at least*. Witnesses were within their rights to detain him. pic.twitter.com/WPtn6qxrly — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 16, 2020

The AP reports that the wounded man “was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition”:

A man was shot Monday night as protesters in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museumhttps://t.co/oDAHFAFgjE — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) June 16, 2020

Officers took the alleged militia member into custody:

Militia member being taken into custody by ABQ police. Officers in riot gear detained others in the same group as well pic.twitter.com/hAYZuAJSpT — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) June 16, 2020

Albuquerque’s mayor announced that the statue will come down:

BREAKING: Following a shooting this evening, Mayor Tim Keller says the Don Juan De Oñate statue, in front of the Albuquerque Museum, will come down until further notice. — Stephanie Chavez (@stephYLC14) June 16, 2020

An investigation is ongoing:

APD Chief Geier says they’re investigating reports that a ‘vigilante group’ instigated the violence. Geier says if those claims are true, the group will be held accountable – he says that could include federal hate charges — Stephanie Chavez (@stephYLC14) June 16, 2020

New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich is calling for a federal investigation:

I am calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the shooting that just occurred in front of the Albuquerque Museum. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 16, 2020

And the governor put out this statement calling the violence that occurred “unacceptable”:

My statement on the “militia” and violence in Albuquerque tonight: pic.twitter.com/BZISvyau3k — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) June 16, 2020

