As Twitchy recently reported, the science journal Nature was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to throw in with the #ShutdownAcademia and #ShutdownSTEM movements: “We will be educating ourselves and defining actions we can take to help eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM,” the journal wrote in a tweet.

The comments to the tweet seemed to show that scientists preferred their science to be based on science, but now Oxford University has announced its intention to “decolonize” its science and math degrees, as well as offer lenient grading to anyone affected by the Black Lives Matter movement.

That should help them, you racists. https://t.co/lNHHZqsbaU

"Oxford University has revealed plans to “decolonise” its maths and science degrees and will allow students of any subject who have been affected by the Black Lives Matter furore to seek lenient marking."

Decolonizing math and science might echo the social sciences, where instructors have been urged to, say, integrate race and gender topics into questions.

I remember people years ago claiming the insanity in the social sciences wouldn't be able to enter the hard sciences or the commercial world… What a disaster… — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) June 16, 2020

This will only devalue their degrees and their standing in (what's left of) academia. Perhaps I shouldn't care anymore. — David (@hcetamd) June 16, 2020

Yep, degrees are all but worthless now. Clearly they are targeting "completely worthless". — O.N.E. (@OdotNdotE) June 16, 2020

Treating POC like toddlers is how we bring all colors together. — Earl Kralik (@earlkralik) June 16, 2020

"I used racism to destroy racism" — Fatihnri 🎩️ (@fatihnri) June 16, 2020

The only way to destroy racism is to overwhelm it with double racism. — AtlasShruggedTreeFiddy (@5toeGimp) June 16, 2020

The soft bigotry of low expectations. — Eric (@EricsElectrons) June 16, 2020

Seems relegating black people is the way to go for these folks. I have an upcoming senior thesis about: "Philosophical quandries in quantum mechanics", and it has never occurred to me to lower my academic standards because of current events. Cretinous citizens helps no one. — Chad Absolute (@HerbertHitchens) June 16, 2020

"The mathematical, physical and life sciences division had been awarded a grant to develop teaching resources that supported the diversification of its curriculums." This will never end so long as it is being subsidized by taxpayers. — Andrew Thornebrooke (@AThornebrooke) June 16, 2020

This is a damn nightmare. — Satrapo_Bright (@Satrapo_Bright) June 16, 2020

Most hurtful insult I ever endured in the workplace was the suggestion that my gender secured my job. I thank God that there were metrics that proved I was good at my job (better than my older, male peers, even). But even getting that close to the condescension was devastating. — Katiedid shedid shedidnt (@KShedidnt) June 16, 2020

So they’re also putting non- black students at a disadvantage. I believe that’s called wilful discrimination. — Nicola B. (@PsychBeaulogy) June 16, 2020

It’s called worsening the situation. Why would I hire anyone who was given preferential treatment in a core competency of their field of study. I don’t believe anyone has thought through the unintended consequences of such policies in the long term. — Robert Batelli🇨🇦 (@robbatelli) June 16, 2020

Are they implying they don't think black or brown students have the ability to achieve passing grades ? — Candice Cane 🕙 (@CandiceLen) June 16, 2020

The current college age generation has been hopelessly infantilized. That's the WORST thing colleges could ever do. It will be several generations before the pendulum swings back to center. — Carla White⭐⭐⭐ Intellectual Dark Web Groupie (@CarpeDi56670676) June 16, 2020

Congrats. You’ve just made Oxford degrees from black people less valuable than those of everybody else. Well done, Oxford 😂. Those woke administrators need to be kicked out. — JackOfAllTradesMasterOfNone (@notevenjack0) June 16, 2020

How utterly condescending. — ReTox (@OneAndOnlyReTox) June 16, 2020

They're creating systemic racism so they can cry about it in the future. — A Beautiful Black Sky (@PGtwentytwo) June 16, 2020

What the heck does colonialism have to do with race-based grading? — Confirmation Bias (@colugos) June 16, 2020

They aren't doing anyone any favors with leniency, all while undermining the perceived value of their product. Steel is forged by intense fire, not fluffy baby blankets. — Dale Husak (@HusakDale) June 16, 2020

Every time we think we reached the bottom someone knocks from the other side. — Dr Mike (@DrMike55130182) June 16, 2020

This is idiotic and will only result in POC with STEM degrees from Oxford having to deal with unfalsifiable assumptions that they didn't earn their degrees with the same standards a white colleague did, even if they didn't receive any special treatment. — TheProgressiveCynic (@jsager99) June 16, 2020

That's how you elevate POC by watering down standards and treating us like infants. — Diego Velazquez (@DiegoVZ1599) June 16, 2020

Why would we ever expect the woke mob to stop when they keep getting people and institutions to bend to their will? — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔𝔹𝕠𝕥🤖𝟛𝟘𝟘𝟘 (@logicbot3000) June 16, 2020

The moment someone uses the word "decolonise" unironically is the moment I stop listening. — Asagaetis (@asagaetis) June 16, 2020

The bigotry of low expectations becoming more of a thing everyday. This is the new institutional racism. All this does is harm. It does absolutely no good. None — edoconn (@edoconn2) June 16, 2020

Oxford has abdicated its responsibility to education, and has no business being funded as an institution of higher learning, at any level. — Hunc tu caveto (@HuncTu) June 16, 2020

It’s already way too late for the humanities, but it’s a shame to see the hard sciences bend to political correctness as well.

