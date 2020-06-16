As Twitchy recently reported, the science journal Nature was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to throw in with the #ShutdownAcademia and #ShutdownSTEM movements: “We will be educating ourselves and defining actions we can take to help eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM,” the journal wrote in a tweet.
The comments to the tweet seemed to show that scientists preferred their science to be based on science, but now Oxford University has announced its intention to “decolonize” its science and math degrees, as well as offer lenient grading to anyone affected by the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Oxford University has revealed plans to “decolonise” its maths and science degrees and will allow students of any subject who have been affected by the Black Lives Matter furore to seek lenient marking."
That should help them, you racists.https://t.co/lNHHZqsbaU
— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 16, 2020