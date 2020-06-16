As Twitchy recently reported, the science journal Nature was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to throw in with the #ShutdownAcademia and #ShutdownSTEM movements: “We will be educating ourselves and defining actions we can take to help eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM,” the journal wrote in a tweet.

The comments to the tweet seemed to show that scientists preferred their science to be based on science, but now Oxford University has announced its intention to “decolonize” its science and math degrees, as well as offer lenient grading to anyone affected by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Decolonizing math and science might echo the social sciences, where instructors have been urged to, say, integrate race and gender topics into questions.

It’s already way too late for the humanities, but it’s a shame to see the hard sciences bend to political correctness as well.

