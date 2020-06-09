We’ll be thrilled to see #ShutDownAcademia trend Wednesday if it does; If the Left can tweet #DefundThePolice without actually meaning defunding the police, those who’ve have enough of liberal indoctrination through the nation’s universities ought to have a similar rallying cry.

Apparently, though, academia needs to be shut down to eradicate anti-black racism among the liberal white professors whose schools won’t even establish black-only safe spaces across the campus or offer students a stipend for their time organizing Black Lives Matter protests.

The journal Nature, which has recently come up with such hot scientific takes as assigning gender by the genitals one is born with “has no foundation in science,” will be showing once again how pseudoscience and wokeness go hand-in-hand by virtue-signaling its solidarity to reexamine anti-black racism in academia and STEM (the sciences).

On June 10, Nature will be joining #ShutdownStem #shutdownacademia #strike4blacklives. We will be educating ourselves and defining actions we can take to help eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM https://t.co/QtOe1i0FLz. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/R6k11JjqU5 — Nature News & Comment (@NatureNews) June 9, 2020

Complete abdication of your responsibilities, @nature. This is unbelievable. So many people have been warning of the politicization of science, and now you're helping to lead the charge in that direction. What on Earth are you doing? Wake the fuck up. — James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 9, 2020

They’re already long gone.

The demise of Western civilization. In the year of our Lord, Two Thousand and Twenty. — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) June 9, 2020

How ridiculous a sentiment — Fivish (@P2theGburn) June 9, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Galileo under house arrest to educate himself. — Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) June 9, 2020

well as long as he is willing to #DoBetter once he repents — J Storm (@J_Storm127) June 9, 2020

What the AF is this madness? What the hell is happening? How long was I asleep? — KingFoluofAfrica (@foluof) June 9, 2020

The speed of stupidity is blindingly fast and it's all accelerating — Kyanite (@_CivilPunk_) June 9, 2020

Hey, university professors and other white academics want in on the Black Lives Matter train too.

That's it, Im checking out. — Tanning In The English Rain (@p_wenman) June 9, 2020

hash tag fail dot com — Aaron Quinlan (@aaronquinlan) June 9, 2020

We are no longer a serious nation. Time for a national divorce. — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) June 9, 2020

Oh, come on. — Jeshurun Emmanuel S (@astrojesh) June 9, 2020

Is this real? — Matt Wood (@mateowood) June 9, 2020

I never saw any "Whites Only" signs outside my pre-med classrooms, but I'm sure they were everywhere. I just couldn't see them. Wish the students of color sitting in class with me would have told me. — mw (@smolderinsmithy) June 9, 2020

I remember when Nature was a respected journal — Conotocarius (@Conotocarius1) June 9, 2020

You'd might think it would be obvious that taking natural science down the same hyper-politicized path of the social sciences and humanities is not only a good way to lose public trust, but actually leaves you in a LESS inclusive place when you're finally done. — David Shane (@david_shane) June 9, 2020

They will make it inclusive by force, if much real science will come out of it is another question — RSA1RSA (@rsa1_rsa) June 9, 2020

"A soviet artist’s response to justified criticism." — Col. Mortimer (@amysteron) June 9, 2020

Is there any precedent in the history of science for pathetic posturing on this scale — jfs (@Vauung) June 9, 2020

LOL! Math, physics, chemistry, and engineering = subjective and racist now. — LolCrypto123 (@LCrypto123) June 9, 2020

The politicization of science continues unabated. Does not bode well for the future. It damages the credibility but then again goes to show scientists are not infallible. — Diego Velazquez (@DiegoVZ1599) June 9, 2020

I look forward to everyone dying when the new-physics Grievance Commissars at SJW-CERN attempt to force all matter and anti-matter together in the name of social justice. Binary particles being a completely unacceptable distinction to allow. — Exasperated (@Numberopinion) June 9, 2020

This is ridiculous. Scientific journals should care about science, not political fads. I will actively avoid citing your papers from now on. — Proton (@proton_din) June 9, 2020

You're too late. Science already shut down for the 'pandemic'. I am getting sick of this BS. — Troy Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr (@ibuildfreedom) June 9, 2020

Wait wait wait…aren't stem and academia typically seen as very progressive fields? And now you're saying there's entrenched institutional racism in the fields? Odd — Brandon (@thingsbrandosay) June 9, 2020

You can never be progressive enough.

Shut it down and there's a good chance it will never come back. Too bad, really. — Bert Hyman (@berthyman) June 9, 2020

Nature is a total joke at this point. — ExpatCrypto (@ExpatCrypto) June 9, 2020

We've reached 95% Cultural Revolution state. Will be done soon. #ShutdownNature — Comm Bad (@Commbad66) June 9, 2020

The mob will circle back around boys. — The Rhino (@RhinoPSU) June 9, 2020

What a sad day for scientific thought. Utter surrender to raging mobs. — Inclitus Regnum 🇵🇱 (@InclitusRegnum) June 9, 2020

We’d have thought STEM was the last “safe space” from political correctness.

Related: