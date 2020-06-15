As Twitchy reported earlier, Oklahoma State football star Chuba Hubbard tweeted that he’d be boycotting the program because of a photo tweeted by CBS sportswriter Kyle Boone of head coach Mike Gundy on a fishing trip wearing an OAN T-shirt.

Boone actually went back and did some research to see if there was a deeper connection between Gundy and One America News.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Some added context to this: Gundy in the past has praised OAN for its reporting. He said this of the network in April via @jacobunruh https://t.co/8mVXiXDYQH pic.twitter.com/4FtJK94CWN — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Boone seems determined to get Gundy fired over a T-shirt, but some people picked through his Twitter feed and found him shaming a mother and her son for protesting in Tulsa in April. “My freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins,” reads her sign, while his reads, “The media is the real virus.”

Man. This photo taken by @amyslanchik today at a rally in Tulsa is just sad. Kid holding a sign that reads, "THE MEDIA IS THE REAL VIRUS." pic.twitter.com/RnqPCsaNd2 — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) April 20, 2020

You're currently attempting to get a great head coach fired for wearing a shirt. The sign checks out. https://t.co/PT4nnYA2Nf — Kenny Reid (@KennethReid2010) June 15, 2020

You're trying to get a man fired over a t-shirt you don't like. Proving the sign correct. https://t.co/NAWq0t701P — JeromeMaida (@jerome_maida) June 15, 2020

You’re currently trying to get a guy fired over a T-Shirt. https://t.co/Q8DDpgY1zE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2020

Breaking: Kid holds accurate sign. https://t.co/0xXbsraeya — Ed Edge (@_EdEdge_) June 15, 2020

And you'll never even try to understand why so many Americans feel exactly that way. You'll just say it's Trump's fault. No. It's YOUR fault. https://t.co/A0w0aXPQtx — D. Moore – CHAZ Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 15, 2020

You're proving it today trying to get Mike Gundy fired for a T-shirt of a network logo he wore on vacation https://t.co/mPf8UpLUjq — Mike (@CBerthelot227) June 15, 2020

Hey, Kyle. Maybe neither the kid, nor his parents, are the real problem here. (No. It's not Trump, either.) — D. Moore – CHAZ Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 15, 2020

You are trying to get a guy fired for a shirt. You’re far worse than the virus. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2020

Both signs accurate. — Bryan Greenway (@bgreenway) June 15, 2020

Let's be real clear, that person is not being canceled for a t-shirt; he's being canceled for his supposed political views. pic.twitter.com/DOrhpl95w9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020

There are calls to fire Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy for wearing an OAN t-shirt. Make no mistake, this isn't about the shirt, it's about the fact that he's a conservative and that is a cancellable offense. pic.twitter.com/cBYuYQeYlQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020

It’s not about censorship or snowflakes. It’s about self-awareness. You coach Big 12 football. Your job is to lead & develop young men, most of them black. They’re living history right now—and you, their leader, think it’s cool to get photographed wearing OAN gear? Gtfoh. #gundy — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 16, 2020

Please enlighten on which media outlets are acceptable and not considered part of a free and fair press. Thanks Tim. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2020

The t-shirt witch hunts are going to be insufferable. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 16, 2020

