As Twitchy reported earlier, Oklahoma State football star Chuba Hubbard tweeted that he’d be boycotting the program because of a photo tweeted by CBS sportswriter Kyle Boone of head coach Mike Gundy on a fishing trip wearing an OAN T-shirt.

Boone actually went back and did some research to see if there was a deeper connection between Gundy and One America News.

Boone seems determined to get Gundy fired over a T-shirt, but some people picked through his Twitter feed and found him shaming a mother and her son for protesting in Tulsa in April. “My freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins,” reads her sign, while his reads, “The media is the real virus.”

