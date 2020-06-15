Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was photographed on a fishing trip and he was wearing an OAN shirt:

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Apparently that didn’t go over well at all with a star running back for the team Gundy coaches:

Oklahoma State football star Chuba Hubbard is boycotting the program because head coach Mike Gundy wore an OAN t-shirt. Welcome to sports in 2020. We now boycott because a coach wore a t-shirt a player didn't like. This country is going insane. https://t.co/ZReybpgEN9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 15, 2020

Here’s the tweet from running back Chuba Hubbard:

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

And the blue check media are all over it:

Chuba Hubbard: 328 carries, 2094 yards, 21 TDs in 2019. This is a very big deal, that he's the one speaking out against Mike Gundy. A top NFL prospect, to the point where a lot of people were surprised the ex-Canadian track star didn't declare for the draft in January. https://t.co/FzTBo1ws0U — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 15, 2020

A Heisman Trophy candidate takes a big stand… https://t.co/vExOqxpClS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

We might be witnessing the start of a revolution at Oklahoma State. https://t.co/sdN6y4GZOl — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 15, 2020

This is, obviously, huge. Heisman contender calling out his head coach. https://t.co/rTkI67eM5t — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 15, 2020

Players have real power if they choose to use it. Good for Chuba. https://t.co/41hMGlRMFV — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 15, 2020

Wow, that escalated quickly.

In other words, he is against free speech & those he disagrees with. https://t.co/qBNsMyKYqY — The Plumb Line (@ThePlumbLine50) June 15, 2020

We must be protected from words. Words are now violence. Actual violence are not 'peaceful protestors'. 1984 is real. https://t.co/7tIewV0ml1 — Dodgers4Life (@Dodgers4L) June 15, 2020

Yep, it’s come to this.

very brave of him, bet he hasnt seen one second of OAN.. https://t.co/vaBbZRdSsd — pbear5 (@foley_fran) June 15, 2020

You won’t stand for a guy wearing a t-shirt you don’t like? Do you think you should be the one dressing him every morning? I mean the narcissism is off the charts. Good Lord. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 15, 2020

Isn’t it hubbards right to not play the same as Gundys right to wear the shirt? https://t.co/11PKDNwnGd — Fred Haun (@haunsolo02) June 15, 2020

So coaches can now kick a player off the team due to social media pics that don't fit a coach's ideology? https://t.co/UZs81mpH6n — Carding Birdies (@CardingBirdies) June 15, 2020

We’re pretty the rulemakers have no intention of making it a two-way street.