Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy was photographed on a fishing trip and he was wearing an OAN shirt:
Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl
Apparently that didn’t go over well at all with a star running back for the team Gundy coaches:
Oklahoma State football star Chuba Hubbard is boycotting the program because head coach Mike Gundy wore an OAN t-shirt.
Welcome to sports in 2020. We now boycott because a coach wore a t-shirt a player didn't like.
This country is going insane. https://t.co/ZReybpgEN9
Here’s the tweet from running back Chuba Hubbard:
I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq
And the blue check media are all over it:
Chuba Hubbard: 328 carries, 2094 yards, 21 TDs in 2019.
This is a very big deal, that he's the one speaking out against Mike Gundy. A top NFL prospect, to the point where a lot of people were surprised the ex-Canadian track star didn't declare for the draft in January. https://t.co/FzTBo1ws0U
A Heisman Trophy candidate takes a big stand… https://t.co/vExOqxpClS
We might be witnessing the start of a revolution at Oklahoma State. https://t.co/sdN6y4GZOl
This is, obviously, huge. Heisman contender calling out his head coach. https://t.co/rTkI67eM5t
Players have real power if they choose to use it. Good for Chuba. https://t.co/41hMGlRMFV
Wow, that escalated quickly.
In other words, he is against free speech & those he disagrees with. https://t.co/qBNsMyKYqY
We must be protected from words.
Words are now violence.
Actual violence are not 'peaceful protestors'.
1984 is real. https://t.co/7tIewV0ml1
Yep, it’s come to this.
very brave of him, bet he hasnt seen one second of OAN.. https://t.co/vaBbZRdSsd
You won’t stand for a guy wearing a t-shirt you don’t like? Do you think you should be the one dressing him every morning? I mean the narcissism is off the charts. Good Lord.
Isn’t it hubbards right to not play the same as Gundys right to wear the shirt? https://t.co/11PKDNwnGd
So coaches can now kick a player off the team due to social media pics that don't fit a coach's ideology? https://t.co/UZs81mpH6n
We’re pretty the rulemakers have no intention of making it a two-way street.