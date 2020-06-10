If you’ve read any of Twitchy yesterday or today, you’ve heard about the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, a six-block-radius section of the city that’s been barricaded by extremists and declared separate from the United States. When asked about it Wednesday, though, Washington Gov. Inslee said it was news to him and he hadn’t heard anything from a credible source. As we’ve said, Townhall’s own Julio Rosas is there, and it’s very real.

And what about the businesses who suddenly find themselves in this “autonomous zone”?

P.S. Please send food.

