We weren’t familiar with Canadian actor Simu Liu, cast to play the lead in Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of 10 Rings,” until this morning when he addressed all the dummies wondering with what we’d replace the police once they’re defunded. So what were his suggested replacements for police? Planned Parenthood, safe injection sites, and night classes.
Liu took plenty of heat for suggesting Planned Parenthood step up and answer 911 calls, but later he tracked down an article on Vox to explain to all the conservative trolls tweeting at him that abolishing the police doesn’t mean that there won’t be any more police, duh.
Welcome cynics and conservative trolls! Glad you're dropping by. While you're here, please take a gander as to what abolishing the police actually looks like. Spoiler Alert: it doesn't mean absolutely no police anymore!https://t.co/Y1pmWxVs4Q
— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) June 9, 2020