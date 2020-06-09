We weren’t familiar with Canadian actor Simu Liu, cast to play the lead in Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of 10 Rings,” until this morning when he addressed all the dummies wondering with what we’d replace the police once they’re defunded. So what were his suggested replacements for police? Planned Parenthood, safe injection sites, and night classes.

Liu took plenty of heat for suggesting Planned Parenthood step up and answer 911 calls, but later he tracked down an article on Vox to explain to all the conservative trolls tweeting at him that abolishing the police doesn’t mean that there won’t be any more police, duh.

If defund the police doesn’t mean defund the police and abolish the police doesn’t mean abolish the police … where is this roulette wheel going to stop?

A helpful hint to those like Liu who are trying very hard to spin what we all saw on the protest signs last week: Yes, these are radicals who want to defund and abolish the police.

