Canadian actor Simu Liu, cast to play the lead in Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of 10 Rings,” thinks money directed from the police to other groups, like Planned Parenthood, would be a good idea:

 

The aLtErNaTiNg CaPs from the SpongeBob meme is a nice touch. #ImagineSomethingDifferent, indeed:

Can’t have criminals if we abort all the criminals?

He might need to rethink this one:

Even people who agree with him on some of the items on his list are confused by Planned Parenthood:

But he thought it made sense when he tweeted it:

At some point, libs will realize that they need to care about voters who worry at the 3 a.m. 911 call, right?

We need actors to leave this fantasy land and join the real world:

Eventually, they’ll get around to answering this. We hope:

