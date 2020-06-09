Canadian actor Simu Liu, cast to play the lead in Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of 10 Rings,” thinks money directed from the police to other groups, like Planned Parenthood, would be a good idea:

"WhAt WiLl We RePlAcE ThE pOLiCe WiTh?!?!" Social Workers. Crisis staff trained in de-escalation. Womens' shelters. Counsellors. Planned Parenthood. Therapists. Safe injection sites. Rehab. Community outreach. Night classes. Affordable health care. #ImagineSomethingDifferent — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) June 9, 2020

The aLtErNaTiNg CaPs from the SpongeBob meme is a nice touch. #ImagineSomethingDifferent, indeed:

"We'll replace the police with Planned Parenthood" is quite the self own. https://t.co/XzCIkrlbuF — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 9, 2020

Can’t have criminals if we abort all the criminals?

Could you *be* more racist? — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 9, 2020

He might need to rethink this one:

Yeah if we just kill black people in the womb before they are born, then white cops won’t be able to kill them. pic.twitter.com/UvIJDbU15w — mama2four (@mama2four2) June 9, 2020

Even people who agree with him on some of the items on his list are confused by Planned Parenthood:

Social Workers. OK.

Crisis staff trained in de-escalation. Ok, so cops.

Womens' shelters. Okay…

Counsellors. Ok, so cops.

Planned Parenthood. SORRY. WRONG NUMBER https://t.co/nBSDoeKRPX — Sensurround (STOP KNEELING) (@BBC_dip) June 9, 2020

But he thought it made sense when he tweeted it:

What will a social worker do when my apartment is being broken into and I am being raped at 3 am? What is maddening about this is that I agree there are areas where police are used when mental health workers are needed. The roles are not interchangeable in either direction https://t.co/Ascp8M8Y8R — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) June 9, 2020

At some point, libs will realize that they need to care about voters who worry at the 3 a.m. 911 call, right?

"911, what is the nature of your emergency?" "HELP SOMEONE JUST DROVE OFF WITH MY KID!" "Ma'am please remain calm and report to the nearest safe injection site." https://t.co/uJIuvbbTYy — Regs (@r3gulations) June 9, 2020

We need actors to leave this fantasy land and join the real world:

these people really live in a fantasy world "im hiding in my house, someone just broke in" "have you considered enrolling the intruders in night classes at the community college?" "im afraid for my life please help" "please hold, transferring you to the local womens shelter" https://t.co/IE97ltrQwA — Hans (@BurgerPilled) June 9, 2020

Eventually, they’ll get around to answering this. We hope:

So… what happens when actual crimes are committed? https://t.co/vL6M4nyKgI — RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2020

