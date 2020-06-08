Minneapolis City Council is already making moves to disband the police department, and as Twitchy reported, President Lisa Bender managed to blow the mind of Alisyn Camerota by explaining that calling the police if her house is broken into “comes from a place of privilege” — the privilege of having a police force to respond in an emergency.

Bender logged back into CNN later in the day to completely dodge Wolf Blitzer’s question about who a person would call if there was a violent crime taking place.

“Reimagine” seems to be a popular word to describe what you do after disbanding the police.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdisbandLisa BenderMinneapolis City CouncilpolicereimagineViolent crimewolf blitzer