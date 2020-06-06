Before the George Floyd protests cured the coronavirus and erased it from the front pages, there were other protesters who were trying to get stay-at-home orders lifted so they could go to church or perhaps save their small business from ruin. Of course, those were violent “domestic terrorists,” a small minority of whom were open-carrying, while others were nearly as dangerous without masks on their faces.

Way back then, we saw plenty of lockdown fans passing around an “opt-out notice” on Twitter and other social media, telling the stay-at-home protesters to sign a waiver declining medical treatment were any of them to contract COVID-19. White House correspondent April Ryan didn’t post the form, but she did make the suggestion:

Should #StayAtHome protestors who endanger other Americans by not following @CDCgov guidelines about physical distancing be required to sign a waiver refusing medical attention at a hospital and not take up a ventilator if they contract coronavirus? #COVID19 #StayHome — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 20, 2020

Turnabout is fair play, and now that the Black Lives Matter protests have turned into either “defund the police” or “abolish the police” movements, James Woods is wondering if the abolish the police crowd would be willing to opt-out of calling the cops if the need arose.

These people should participate in an “opt-out” program regarding police protection. They should then have a mandatory government notice posted on their homes that they “Proudly Opt Out” and that their homes are “Proud Gun Free” zones. #IdiotBrigade https://t.co/GV4issBj8M — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 6, 2020

These same people wanted lockdown protesters to opt out of medical care if they got Coronavirus. — S.M.S. (@SandraSwart9) June 6, 2020

Exactly! Just like when they told people to sign a paper saying they should refuse help by nurses/doctors if they went out or didn’t practice social distancing through the whole virus shit! — J_gomez (@tres3305saylor) June 6, 2020

When their home is burglarized or they are assaulted or rear-ended by a drunk driver, let them call their social justice professor or the nearest Walmart associate to investigate the crime. That should work out OK. — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) June 6, 2020

Exactly. If minority communities do not want a police dept. It should be designated so. And they should be given a phone number to call a community activist on their next domestic dispute, homicide, drug overdose, robbery..While other communities maintain police forces. — Jimmy Vegas (@jimmyvegas337) June 6, 2020

Best idea I have heard in a long time. — Senior Chief (@SeniorChief17) June 6, 2020

…since leftists/democrats condone chaos and lawlessness we should support them being the test group. Celebrities too…no security guards allowed in the test group…wouldn't be fair to the socioeconomically disadvantaged. — Just Me (@MYtruthMYtweet) June 6, 2020

who are the beautiful people going to call when the homeless start moving into their pool houses — Dave (@davecpaul) June 6, 2020

That’s what I’ve been saying all along👍 — edwina edwards⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sea5) June 6, 2020

Where I live, the local EMTs have fundraising "subscription" drives. Perhaps if emergency responders really did require a subscription (perhaps income-based) to render aid, then these gnat-wits certainly could opt out and have to fend for themselves. — I Am Jack's Complete Lack of Surprise (@JackBeQuickened) June 6, 2020

People who don’t want the police have never worked in retail 😂 — mitch bramlage (@MitchBramlage) June 6, 2020

Deactivate 911 on their phones — Jerry Stizzy (@J_Stizzy1124) June 6, 2020

And remove them from the 911 data base. They must fend for themselves. But first make armed security illegal along with fenced and gated communities. — Shannon (@Shannon54922875) June 6, 2020

They just register online and 911 blocks their cell numbers. Kind of like a reverse do-not-call list.Totally doable. — ⚓🇺🇸 Bill Halbert 🇺🇸⚓ (@WilliamHalbert7) June 6, 2020

Opt out should include a phone app. Redirect to joke of the day. — Victor J.Davis (@vdaviswa) June 6, 2020

Pity all of them who just may need to call the police dept for help. Dial tone. — Joan (@usaluvitorlveit) June 6, 2020

Their cell phones would melt from dialing 911 at record speed the very first time they were shot at, robbed, beat up, raped, or their home vandalized! These are the types of people in slasher films that just stand there after being warned the killer is coming! — G.U.A (@GUA11LIGHT) June 6, 2020

Set aside some desert space and let them occupy it without law enforcement and see what happens — Mooseman Bob (@MoosemanBob) June 6, 2020

Exactly or they move out to a third world country where police enforcement is nowhere to be seen — leo fernandes (@leofernandes04) June 6, 2020

It would also be interesting to see how many of these nitwits actually contribute to the cost of policing. I suspect the bulk do not. — Really??? (@Really82171246) June 6, 2020

Yes and they still have to pay taxes to fund them. We are paying a school board tax and are empty nesters. What’s good for the goose. — Mary Jane Richard (@MaryRichar7) June 6, 2020

Sad thing is, that's not something new, the Antifa and "Nobody else's life matters" crowd in seattle has been saying the same thing of 'defund the police' for years, it's another reason I left there. — Paul on a bike(shadowbanned) (@Railgunbikes) June 6, 2020

Imagine the savings and downsizing we could realize. Probably be able to lower everyone's tax burden over time. — we've come a long way since dinosaurs (@wcalwsd) June 6, 2020

Many of these people are protected by the police and the second amendment rights of their neighbors, but they don't understand that. They think all crime is caused by racism, so (in their minds) if you eliminate racism by painting slogans on streets, then you eliminate crime too. — Bart Taliaferro (@bartholomewtali) June 6, 2020

No need to defund police departments. Officers will jumping ship for other opportunities. Who wants to be continually berated at what they do every single day — jeff solden (@raiderbaiter12) June 6, 2020

Abolish violent protests — ☀️ Noah, King Of The Troll Hunters ☀️ INFJ-T -ALM- (@NoahJamesBangs) June 6, 2020

Chaos pays. — DB 🇺🇸 (@doesbud) June 6, 2020

Someone really should make up some waivers to pass around as the pro-lockdown crowd did. And that lawyer dressed up as the Grim Reaper to shame beachgoers could be the guy who responds to 911 calls.

