Before the George Floyd protests cured the coronavirus and erased it from the front pages, there were other protesters who were trying to get stay-at-home orders lifted so they could go to church or perhaps save their small business from ruin. Of course, those were violent “domestic terrorists,” a small minority of whom were open-carrying, while others were nearly as dangerous without masks on their faces.

Way back then, we saw plenty of lockdown fans passing around an “opt-out notice” on Twitter and other social media, telling the stay-at-home protesters to sign a waiver declining medical treatment were any of them to contract COVID-19. White House correspondent April Ryan didn’t post the form, but she did make the suggestion:

Turnabout is fair play, and now that the Black Lives Matter protests have turned into either “defund the police” or “abolish the police” movements, James Woods is wondering if the abolish the police crowd would be willing to opt-out of calling the cops if the need arose.

Someone really should make up some waivers to pass around as the pro-lockdown crowd did. And that lawyer dressed up as the Grim Reaper to shame beachgoers could be the guy who responds to 911 calls.

